WWE Planning on Hosting More PLE Post-Show Press Conferences

Press conferences in wrestling may conjure up images of bitter veteran wrestlers badmouthing other members of their roster, but WWE is confident that won’t be the case for them.

This year has seen WWE host several press conferences in an effort to add a sense of realism to their shows.

The Press Conference

After last weekend’s Survivor Series WarGames Premium Live Event, WWE held a post-show press conference to discuss the show.

The press conference saw a blend of kayfabe and real-life, with Superstars speaking in character about their matches.

WWE’s Head of Creative and Head of Talent Relations Triple H fielded questions from the wrestling media and spoke openly about future plans in WWE.

Fightful Select reports that this press conference, like previous ones, has gone down well backstage, and that WWE is hopeful to hold more in the future.

WWE hosted a post-show press conference after WWE Clash at the Castle in September of this year, and hosted a press conference for WWE Crown Jewel last month before the show began.

Triple H and the Media

With Triple H now running a lot of WWE, it should come as little surprise that the promotion is open to hosting more press conferences.

The Cerebral Assassin has enjoyed a much more friendly relationship with the media, and hosted pre-show media calls prior to NXT TakeOver events.

Speaking at last weekend’s press conference, Triple H discussed the future of the traditional Survivor Series elimination match, given that none of these matches took place at Survivor Series WarGames.