WWE Planning More Mystery Storylines Similar to Bray Wyatt’s “White Rabbit”

Paul Levesque (Triple H) is planning more ‘mystery’ storylines for WWE programming after the company’s success with the build-up to Bray Wyatt’s return with the White Rabbit teases.

In the latest edition of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Dave Meltzer reported that Triple H had considered incorporating more ominous teases and angles before Wyatt’s return.

“Paul Levesque had told people even before Wyatt debuted that the type of teases that were being done would be used more often as a facet of storylines and mystery. With the success of the Wyatt angle, expect there to be more of it.”

Mystery Storylines Continuing

Wyatt’s return at Extreme Rules on October 8 was teased with a series of QR codes onscreen during TV events while the White Rabbit song played for the live crowd in attendance.

The teases had clues that led fans down a rabbit hole, following red herrings to creepy videos of butchered pigs interspersed with cartoons.

The company is reportedly thrilled with how the campaign was received, and fans seemed to enjoy the teases, as well as Wyatt being the bestseller of merchandise in the company. Plans were recently reported that WWE intends to create a line of plushes of the FunHouse characters.

On this week’s episode of NXT TV, WWE began teasing a new character called Scrypts and the company recently filed a trademark for the term. As of this writing, it’s unclear who is behind this character as no clear hints were given past the vignettes, as the first one had someone leaving a distorted voice message for the Performance Center.