WWE Planning To Use NXT Stars For Women’s Tag Team Title Tournament

When WWE stripped Sasha Banks and Naomi of the Women’s Tag Team Titles last Friday night on SmackDown after they walked out, the company announced they would hold a tournament to crown Women’s Tag Team Champions.

It left some to wonder how WWE is going to fill out the tournament because there are not many women’s tag teams on the main roster.

Bryan Alvarez noted on Wrestling Observer Live today that the company will turn to NXT and use some wrestlers from the developmental roster to fill in some spots in the tournament.

“They have sent word down to NXT to think about some women that might be able to be a team,” Alvarez said. “That’s where we’re at right now so yea you might see Kacy and Kayden called up because ‘we need teams.’”

It was pointed out how WWE hasn’t put a lot of focus on the division and they only have a couple of actual teams including Doudrop & Nikki A.S.H. and Shayna Baszler & Natalya.

It was speculated that the NXT teams would only be used for the tournament and would not be officially part of the main roster. It’s still unclear when this tournament will take place.

H/T to WrestlingNews.co for the transcription