WWE Pleased with Buzz Over NXT Superstars Wrestling on WWE Main Event

Sources within WWE are said to be excited that there is a ton of buzz among fans whenever any NXT Superstars compete on WWE Main Event.

Since Triple H took over as Head of Creative and Head of Talent Relations in July, fans have seen NXT Superstars being given a taste of the main roster on WWE Main Event.

People in WWE are thrilled that these appearances are getting fans talking about possible call-ups, Fightful Select reports.

This week’s WWE Main Event taping saw Axion face off against Mustafa Ali in a losing effort.

Andre Chase would have better luck on the show, defeating former WWE Cruiserweight and Raw Tag Team Champion Cedric Alexander.

In addition to WWE Main Event, Chase had a brief cameo on Raw, being the victim of a beatdown by The Bloodline.

Both matches were produced by Shane ‘Hurricane’ Helms.

WWE Main Event

Premiering in October 2012, WWE Main Event celebrated its 500th episode earlier this year.

The show features mid-card and lower talent, in addition to NXT Superstars being given a shot on the main roster.

Last month saw Kiana James lose to Asuka on the November 20, 2022 WWE Main Event, while JD McDonagh lost to Cedric Alexander.

Grayson Waller has also competed on WWE Main Event, facing Akira Tozawa on the show last month.

For the November 27, 2022 taping of the show, Waller lost to Tozawa, but Alba Fyre defeated Tamina Snuka in the former NXT UK Women’s Champion’s main roster debut.