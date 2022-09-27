WWE Postponing Shows This Weekend Due to Hurricane Ian

WWE has announced that they’ve postponed two NXT live events in Florida this weekend as Hurricane Ian has caused mass evacuation orders in the state.

Live shows originally set for Friday, September 30, from Tampa, Florida’s University Area Community Complex and Saturday, October 1, from Dade City, Florida’s Dade City Armory have been postponed until December 17 and November 11, respectively.

A state of emergency has been declared in Florida due to Hurricane Ian, which made landfall in Cuba on Tuesday and is expected to impact Florida on Wednesday. Around 2.5 million Floridians are currently under evacuation orders.

WWE’s Statement

WWE issued the following statement regarding the shows being postponed:

“NXT UNIVERSE

Due to Hurricane Ian, the WWE NXT LIVE events this Friday, September 30th in Tampa, FL & Saturday, October 1st in Dade City, Florida will be postponed.

All tickets purchased for this Friday’s event in Tampa will be honored at the new event on Saturday, December 17th and all tickets purchased for this Saturday’s event in Dade City will be honored at the new event on Friday, November 11th.

If you have any questions about these events or would like a refund for your ticket please email [email protected] with your name and order number.”

