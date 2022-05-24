WWE Posts Job Listing To Fill Role Left Behind By Stephanie McMahon

Following Stephanie McMahon announcing that she was taking a leave of absence from WWE to focus on her family, WWE is now looking to fill her role.

The company posted a job listing for a Director of Brand and Marketing for the executive position on Tuesday.

It’s been reported that Nick Khan would be taking over many of McMahon’s direct duties until the company finds a replacement. The listing is described as follows:

The Brand and Marketing Director will be an important contributor to the growth and success of the WWE Premium Live Events, WWE linear programming and the WWE brand. This professional will lead cross-functional promotional plans for events such as WrestleMania, Royal Rumble, and SummerSlam, supporting creative execution across linear, social, digital and OTT platforms. In addition, the Marketing Director will contribute to the development of overall WWE brand assets and oversee the execution of WWE brand campaigns on WWE’s social media accounts. Creative ideation, attention to detail, marketing insight, strategic thinking, problem solving, and ability to pivot quickly are key. Candidate should thrive in a supportive team environment that prizes collaboration, innovation, and leadership.

Key Responsibilities:

* Lead promotional planning for WWE Premium Live Events and internal milestones

* Coordinate inputs and activities across multiple internal stakeholders including Media/Production team, Creative Services, Communications, Entertainment Relations, Community, and more

* Manage paid media agency relationships in support of Premium Live Events, tracking budgets and leading reporting and optimization

* Access, analyze, and disseminate internal and third-party research to improve WWE messaging, creative and promotional tactics

* Create clear and concise presentations that track promotional tactics across events and clearly indicate support plans, creative consistency and business objectives

* Brief, review and approve promotional creative (video, static, etc.), ensuring impactful messaging for WWE fans and consistency with WWE brand and event guidelines

* Support supplemental WWE activations around Premium Live shows, ensuring fan awareness and smooth execution on site

* Lead internal and external meetings with clear agendas and collaborative conversation

Qualifications:

* Minimum of 6 to 8 years of related experience, preferably at a league/team, media/creative agency, media company, or the marketing organization of a brand/property

* Experience with a combination of any of following: league or event sponsorship, digital/social media, linear or OTT networks, experiential, custom production, talent rights/endorsements

* Proven experience in understanding the relationship between brand marketing objectives and cross-platform media offerings needed to help drive & achieve a brand’s business goals/results

* Ability to create cohesive 360 marketing programs

* Understanding of social media dynamics, paid media tactics, and reporting

* Experience designing and writing PowerPoint decks

* Comfort with ideating collaboratively or as an individual

* Excellent communication skills, with the ability to articulate clearly in both writing and speech

* Demonstrated ability to stay organized and prioritize in an extremely fast-paced environment

* Passionate, driven, and personally accountable with a commanding presence and energy

* Experience leading and mentoring a team a plus

* Ability to travel domestically for WWE events and production; approx. one time per month

* Bachelor’s Degree required