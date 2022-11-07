Early Plans for WWE Raw’s 30th Anniversary in January

WWE is going “XXX” for the 30th Anniversary of Monday Night Raw.

The longest running episodic series in cable television history premiered on January 11, 1993 from The Manhattan Center in New York City. Over 1,500 episodes later, we’re coming up on yet another huge milestone for WWE’s flagship show.

Former WWE boss Vince McMahon was reportedly considering bringing Raw back to the Manhattan Center for the 30th anniversary, but the company decided to go in another direction.

WWE will celebrate the 30th Anniversary of Raw on Monday, January 23rd from Philadelphia, PA at the Wells Fargo Center. Tickets for the event go on sale next Friday, November 18th.

WWE typically goes all-out with the Raw celebration shows and this should be no exception. Expect to see guest appearances from legends and other surprises on this episode, which will be the ‘go home’ show before the 2023 WWE Royal Rumble.