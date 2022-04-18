WWE RAW Results (4/18/22): Cody Rhodes & Seth Rollins, New Champion, Lie Detector Test

WWE RAW aired live tonight from the Keybank Center in Buffalo, NY. The Women’s Tag Team Championships and Unites States Championship were defended tonight. Kevin Owens gave Ezekiel a Lie Detector test and Cody Rhodes battled an opponent selected by Seth Rollins in tonight’s main event.

RAW Results

Naomi & Sasha Banks def. Rhea Ripley & Liv Morgan to retain the Women’s Tag Team Championships Veer Mahaan def. Jeff Brooks Ezekiel def. Chad Gable via DQ Street Profits def. RK-Bro (non-title match) Theory def. Finn Balor to become the new United States Champion Cody Rhodes def. Kevin Owens via count out

Here are the takeaways from tonight’s show:

Cody Rhodes Will Battle A Mystery Opponent In The Main Event

Seth Rollins made his way to the ring and welcomed everyone to Monday Night “Rollins”. Seth called Cody Rhodes to the ring and he got a great reaction from the crowd. Rollins wondered how it must feel to be on top of the world. Rhodes noted that Buffalo is Rhodes Country and wanted Rollins to get to his point. Rollins stated that this is about respect and Cody took a break to pose for the crowd.

Rollins got pissed off and told Cody to never do that to him again. Cody then immediately did it again and Rollins cackled into the microphone. Rollins brought up the Rhodes family and he was going to tell Cody how much respect he had for him and his family but now things are going a different way. Rollins instead claimed that he alone made Cody a star in one night at WrestleMania.

Seth claimed that Cody Rhodes had an unfair advantage because he was a surprise opponent. Rollins said that he did have the proper time to prepare for the match at Mania and a loud “Cody!” chant broke out. Seth wondered if Cody believes he is better than him now because he cannot live with that. Rollins shouted that he is better than Cody Rhodes in every possible way. Seth told Cody that he is the flavor of the month and isn’t the future of WWE. Rollins added that he talks the talk, walks the walk, and dresses better than Cody.

Rollins said that he’s already been to the top of the mountain and been WWE Champion, and that makes him better than Cody. Rhodes noted that Seth has actually won the title four times. Rhodes asked the “good folks of Buffalo” who they think is better and they chanted for Cody. Seth told the crowd to shut up and had an idea for tonight’s main event. Rollins suggested that Cody come down to the ring for a mystery opponent of Seth’s choosing later tonight. Rhodes told Seth that he didn’t come back to WWE to run from challenges, and accepted. Cody Rhodes will face an opponent hand picked by Seth Rollins later tonight.

Naomi & Sasha Banks Retained, Rhea Ripley Turned Heel

Naomi & Sasha Banks defended the Women’s Tag Team Championships in the first match of the night. The champs controlled the action early and sent Liv to the outside. Naomi and Banks slammed Liv into the ring post but Rhea broke it up. Ripley connected with the Riptide on Banks onto the barricade as RAW went to a commercial break.

Ripley leveled Naomi with a Clothesline and tagged in Liv Morgan when RAW resumed. Liv climbed to the top and connected with a Bulldog for a near fall. Liv followed it up with an Enziguri and Rhea Ripley tagged in. Rhea hit Riptide but Sasha Banks broke it up at the last moment after hitting Liv with a Backstabber. Naomi and Banks hit some Codebreaker/slam combo on Ripley and Banks covered her for the win. Banks & Naomi are still the Women’s Tag Team Champions.

After the match, Rhea Ripley and Liv Morgan argued in the ring. The argument appeared over but Ripley took the opportunity to attack Liv from behind. Rhea planted Morgan with the Riptide and left her behind in the ring.

Bianca Belair Confronted Sonya Deville, Title Match Next Week

Sonya Deville came down to the ring and claimed that she was forced into this position until she could find her way back to being a WWE superstar. Deville said she was a natural leader. Deville brought up the RAW Women’s Champion and Bianca Belair interrupted. Sonya suggested that they have their RAW Women’s Championship match next week in Belair’s hometown so she can embarrass her. Deville added that the fans are so used to watching Bianca lose the title quickly and began talking to her like a child. Bianca got pissed and ripped the microphone away from Sonya. Belair lifted her up for the KOD but Sonya shouted that she will make sure that Bianca is fired if she hits the move. Belair dropped Sonya down and exited the ring to end the segment.

Adam Pearce informed Sonya Deville that there is an investigation into Belair’s actions and she will eb fined. Sonya wondered if the fine was for a million dollars and suggested that it is the “biggEST” fine available. Bianca showed up and paid Adam Pearce her fine of $1.

Veer Mahaan Dominated

Veer Mahaan faced Jeff Brooks (enhancement talent) this week on RAW. Mahaan absolutely dominated the match and quickly applied the Camel Clutch for the pinfall victory. After the win, Mahaan locked in the hold for a third time until WWE officials finally broke it up.

Ezekiel “Debuted” With A Win & Passed The Lie Detector Test

Kevin Owens came to the ring with a lie detector test set up in the ring. Chad Gable administered the test as Kevin Owens wanted to make sure that this was not biased. Owens claimed that Gable was going to expose Elias as the fraud that he is and then beat him in a match immediately after.

Ezekiel came to the ring and once again claimed that he was Elias’ younger brother. Ezekiel added “who wants to hear Zeke speak?” and Owens pointed out how that was similar to Elias’ catchphrase. Gable asked if Ezekiel was his actual first name and Ezekiel said “yes” and there were no lies detected.

Gable asked Ezekiel if Elias was his older brother and he said “yes” and passed the test. Owens got annoyed and kicked Gable out of the ring. Owens went on a rant and called Buffalo “Canada’s landfill”. Kevin threatened Ezekiel to admit he is Elias “or else”. Ezekiel stood face to face with Owens and KO walked away.

When RAW returned, Ezekiel battled Gable in a singles match. Ezekiel slammed Gable on top of the steel steps and rolled him back into the ring. Gable connected with a Suplex and made his way to the top rope. Gable went for a Moonsault but Ezekiel got his boot up. Otis then attacked Ezekiel from behind to end the match in DQ.

Street Profits Pinned The Champs After A Distraction

Street Profits (Montez Ford & Angelo Dawkins) battled RK-Bro tonight in a non-title match. Dawkins got Riddle to the canvas and tagged in Ford. Montez climbed to the top turnbuckle but Riddle met him up there and sent him down with a Belly to Belly throw as RAW went to a break.

When RAW returned, Orton tagged in and planted Dawkins with his patented Powerslam. RK-Bro then delivered draping DDTs in stereo and Orton fired up the crowd. Riddle tagged in and set up for the RKO. SmackDown Tag Team Champions The Usos theme hit and Street Profits capitalized and hit Riddle with an Electric Chair/ Blockbuster combo for the pinfall victory. After the match, Street Profits said that The Usos aren’t the only tag team RK-Bro should be worried about.

Edge Challenged AJ Styles To A Rematch At WrestleMania Backlash

Edge and Damian Priest had a backstage promo. Edge was sitting on a throne as Priest was by his side. Edge claimed that Damian Priest played 2nd fiddle to Bad Bunny last year at WrestleMania despite holding that all together. He took a shot at the Buffalo crowd by saying he actually wins championships unlike the Bills and Sabres.

Edge claimed that WWE Universe has the attention span of a tick and he no longer cares what they think. Edge added that they will pass judgement on anyone that gets in their way. He challenged AJ Styles to a rematch and ended the promo by saying it will Styles judgement day at WrestleMania Backlash. AJ Styles was then interviewed backstage and the lights flickered. Edge and Priest arrived and beat him down in the locker room.

Theory Captured The US Title

Finn Balor defended the United States Championship against Theory tonight. Theory controlled the action early and got Balor in a headlock in the middle of the ring. Balor escaped but Theory knocked him to the outside. Theory connected with a Neckbreaker on the floor as RAW went to a commercial.

Theory had Balor back in the headlock when RAW returned. Theory hit a stomp to the midsection and got distracted with the crowd. Balor capitalized with a flying forearm to the face and then a Double Stomp to the midsection. Balor followed it up with some more stomps to the ribs and then a Slingblade.

Balor hit a Dropkick and made his way up to the top turnbuckle for the Coup de Grace but Theory tripped him up. Theory hit an awesome springboard Spanish Fly for a near fall. Finn battled back and went for the Coup de Grace but Theory got out of the way. Theory connected with ATL on Balor for the pinfall victory. After the match, all the heels carried Austin Theory around. Mr. McMahon celebrated with Theory on the entrance ramp and took a selfie.

Dana Brooke Is Still 24/7 Champion

R-Truth officiated two weddings tonight. 24/7 Champion Dana Brooke & Reggie, and Akira Tozawa & Tamina. Los Lotharios, Sasha Banks, Naomi, Nikki ASH and others were in the ring for the ceremonies. Tamina objected and wanted to swap grooms. Everyone tried to marry each other before working their way back to the original configuration. After the ceremonies, everyone rolled each other up and Dana Brooke wound up winning the 24/7 Championship back at the end of the segment.

GIF reactions to the Double Commitment Ceremony on #WWERaw ?? pic.twitter.com/WENwiBILun — WWE (@WWE) April 19, 2022

Cody Rhodes def. Kevin Owens via Count Out, Seth Rollins Attacked

Cody Rhodes faced an opponent of Seth Rollins’ choosing in the main event.

Rollins came down to the entrance ramp and revealed that Rhodes’ opponent was Kevin Owens. Rhodes and Owens battled to the corner to start off the match. Cody sent Owens out of the ring and went for a Suicide Dive but Kevin caught him. Owens hit a Fallaway Slam into the barricade as RAW went to a break.

Owens was still in control of the match when RAW returned. Kevin planted Cody with a Backbreaker and taunted the crowd. Owens unloaded some elbow strikes to the face and laughed as Cody stumbled to the ropes. Cody hit a Suplex and went for Cross Rhodes but Owens countered into a DDT for a near fall.

Kevin climbed to the top rope and went for a Senton but Cody got his knees up. Owens rolled out of the ring to regroup and Cody tackled him over the announce table. Seth Rollins’ theme hit again and he made his way down the entrance ramp as RAW went to a break. When RAW returned, Owens hit a Frog Splash and a Senton but couldn’t keep Cody down for three.

Owens went for a Pop-Up Powerbomb but Cody countered into a Hurricanrana. Rhodes followed it up with a Clothesline and both superstars fell to the mat. Owens then planted Cody with the Pop-Up Powerbomb for another near fall. Rollins and Owens couldn’t believe that Rhodes kicked out.

Cody perched Owens up on the top turnbuckle and joined him up there. Rhodes went for a Superplex but Owens countered into a Fisherman’s Buster off the top. Owens went for the cover but Cody got his boot on the bottom rope to break it up. KO went for a Powerbomb on the apron but Cody reversed into a Back Body Drop.

Rollins shouted at Owens to get back into the ring but he walked away. Cody Rhodes was angry that the match ended that way. Rhodes was standing on the turnbuckle saying something to the crowd when Rollins attacked him from behind. Seth sent Cody flying off the turnbuckle and to the floor as RAW went off the air.