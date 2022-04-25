WWE RAW Live Results & Discussion (4/25/22)

Welcome to SEScoops’ live results and discussion for the April 25th edition of RAW.

Tonight’s episode of RAW airs live from the Thompson-Boling Arena in Knoxville, Tennessee. Bianca Belair defended the RAW Women’s Championship in front of her hometown crowd against Sonya Deville. Becky Lynch made her first appearance on the red brand since dropping the title to Belair at WrestleMania 38. Randy Orton celebrated 20 years in WWE during tonight’s episode as well.

RAW Results

Orton Celebration, 8-Man Tag Team Match Announced For Tonight

RAW Tag Team Champion Riddle was in the ring to begin the show and rolled highlights of Randy Orton’s WWE career. Riddle introduced Orton and he said it has been a hell of a journey with a lot of ups and downs. Orton added that he hopes the crowd isn’t getting sick of him because he’s not going anywhere for a long time. Randy brought up Triple H, Undertaker, Shawn Michaels, and added that it is because of Mick Foley that he’s even here right now.

Randy claimed that he’s having more fun than he’s ever had in his career, told Riddle he loved him and RK-Bro shared a hug. The crowd broke out in a loud “RK-Bro!” chant and Orton thanked the crowd for their support over the years. Riddle then introduced Cody Rhodes and he made his way to the ring.

Cody Rhodes shared a hug with Orton and Seth Rollins showed up in an absurd green jumpsuit. Rollins circled behind the rest of the superstars surrounding the ring while shouting that that Orton shouldn’t trust Orton. Seth added that Cody was trying to steal the spotlight and not everything is about Cody.

Rollins told Orton that his best years are behind him and that he is not the present or the future of WWE. Seth claimed that the next generation of superstars are not going to be inspired by a Viper, a bro, or a nightmare, they will be inspired by a visionary. Ezekiel interrupted and got in the ring.

Ezekiel said he was Elias’ younger brother and shook Orton’s hand. Ezekiel complimented Orton for dominating as the legend killer. Kevin Owens entered through the crowd and shouted that Ezekiel is lying and he is Elias. Owens got in the ring and called Ezekiel a disgusting piece of trash. Owens rambled that he’s the only one that is still sane around here.

SmackDown Tag Team Champions The Usos joined the party and vowed to win the Tag Team Championship Winner’s Take all match at WrestleMania Backlash. Adam Pearce interrupted and announced that Owens, Rollins, The Usos will face RK-Bro, Ezekiel, and Cody Rhodes in the main event in an 8-man tag team match. A brawl broke out with the faces clearing the ring to end the opening segment.

RAW Women’s Title Match

Bianca Belair defended the RAW Women’s Championship against Sonya Deville in the first match of the night. Kane gave Belair some words of encouragement backstage before the match. Sonya Deville made her entrance during the commercial break.