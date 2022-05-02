WWE RAW Live Results & Discussion (5/2/22)

Welcome to SEScoops’ live results and discussion for the May 2nd edition of WWE RAW. Tonight’s show airs live from the Greensboro Coliseum in Greensboro, North Carolina. It is the final episode of RAW before WrestleMania Backlash this weekend.

Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns and SmackDown Tag Team Champions The Usos were advertised to appear on tonight’s show. The Bloodline is scheduled to battle RAW Tag Team Champions RK-Bro and Drew McIntyre at WrestleMania Backlash.

Share your thoughts in the comments below and refresh this page for live updates!