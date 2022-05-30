WWE RAW Results (5/30/22): Cody Rhodes & Seth Rollins, Title Match Added To Hell In A Cell

WWE RAW airs live tonight from the Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines, Iowa. It is the final episode of RAW before WWE Hell in a Cell this Sunday. Cody Rhodes responded to Seth Rollins after last week’s attack and a United States Championship match was announced for Hell in a Cell.

RAW Results

Bianca Belair def. Asuka

Ezekiel & The Mysterios def. Kevin Owens & Alpha Academy

Alexa Bliss def. Doudrop

Mustafa Ali def. Ciampa via DQ to earn a US Title Shot

Theory def. Mustafa Ali to retain the US Title

Riddle & Nakamura def. The Usos via DQ in a Championship Contenders match

Liv Morgan def. Rhea Ripley

Here are the takeaways from tonight’s show:

Becky Lynch Attacked Asuka & Bianca Belair Ahead Of The Triple Threat At Hell In A Cell

Becky Lynch kicked off the show to a great reaction from the crowd. Lynch showed Asuka winning MITB in 2020 (the terrible one at WWE headquarters) and how Becky handed her the title the following night on RAW. Becky claimed that even then she had a plan because Asuka was the best, but she knew she could beat her.

Asuka interrupted and mocked Becky Lynch. RAW Women’s Champion Bianca Belair joined the party and Becky hit her with a cheap shot. A brawl broke out and Asuka & Belair started arguing. Bianca sent Lynch to the ring apron and Asuka hit her with the Hip Attack to end the segment. Belair will face Asuka next in a singles match.

Belair controlled the match early and connected with a standing Moonsault for a two count. Asuka went for an armbar but Belair broke it up. Belair went for a Powerbomb but both superstars wound up tumbling over the top rope and to the floor. Becky Lynch laughed at them from the announce desk as RAW went to a commercial break.

When RAW returned, Asuka climbed to the top rope and started arguing with Becky Lynch. Bianca Belair capitalized and tripped Asuka up on the turnbuckle. Bianca went for a Superplex but Asuka blocked it. Belair flipped from the middle turnbuckle and landed on her feet but turned around into a Missile Dropkick from The Empress of Tomorrow for a close two count.

Both superstars battled in the corner and the champ took control. Belair lifted Asuka up for the KOD but she escaped with some elbow strikes to the head. Asuka rolled out of the ring and grabbed her knee in pain as Becky mocked her. Belair rolled Asuka into the ring and took some time trash talk with Becky. Asuka hit a knee to the face on Belair for a two count as she got back into the ring.

Asuka went for the Asuka Lock but Belair escaped and backed Asuka to the corner of the ring. Belair slammed Asuka down and went for a Moonsault but Asuka got out of the way. Belair rolled Asuka up for the pinfall victory and Becky attacked right after the match. Becky hit Asuka with an Exploder Suplex and Beliar with the Man-Handle Slam to end the segment.

Bianca Belair will defend her RAW Women’s Championship against Becky Lynch & Asuka this Sunday at Hell in a Cell in a Triple Threat match.

Ezekiel & The Mysterios Picked Up A Win

Ezekiel & The Mysterios battled Kevin Owens & Alpha Academy tonight in a 6-Man Tag Team match.

Rey Mysterio and Chad Gable began the match. Rey beat Gable down in the corner and tagged in Dominik. Gable battled back and connected with a couple of Belly to Belly Suplexes for a two count. Dominik responded with a springboard Armdrag and a brawl broke out. Ezekiel and Alpha Academy sent Otis out of the ring with a couple Dropkicks. Dominik posed on the turnbuckle and Gable shoved him to the floor. Gable launched Dominik into the barricade and posed for the crowd as RAW went to a commercial break.

Ezekiel got the tag when RAW returned and hit Gable with a Dropkick. Ezekiel hit a Splash on Gable and Owens in opposite corners of the ring. He then planted Gable with a Powerbomb but Otis broke up the cover at two. Dominik went for a Crossbody but OTis caught him. Rey hit a Dropkick and knocked Otis out of the ring. Owens sent Dominik out of the ring and went for a Superkick but Rey ducked and he leveled Gable. The Mysterios hit a double 619 on Gable and Ezekliel followed it up with a vertical Suplex for the pinfall victory. Kevin Owens threw a tantrum after the match. Owens will square off against Ezekiel this Sunday at WWE Hell in a Cell.

Cody Rhodes Brawled With Seth Rollins

The American Nightmare Cody Rhodes made his way to the ring to close out the first hour of this week’s RAW. Cody said he’s always been a fan of Seth Rollins and saw his potential to do great things. Rhodes stated that Seth Rollins lives up to the hype but is an egomaniac. Cody added that is one of the things that makes him so dangerous and this Sunday will be the biggest challenge of his entire career.

Rhodes said that all the respect he has for him and every ounce of self-control he has will be locked outside of Hell in a Cell. Seth Rollins interrupted and cackled into the microphone from the crowd. Rollins stated that his motivation is quite simple because he doesn’t like Cody Rhodes and doesn’t want him here.

Seth noted that Cody’s pandering got worse over the weeks and he’s tired of the Cody chants. Rollins claimed that Cody wasn’t good enough back in the day, and he and his little friends tried to tear down what he was building here. Rollins added that Cody doesn’t get to take a sledgehammer to the throne, only to try to come to take that throne from him. Seth vowed to prey on Cody’s insecurities and end him at Hell in a Cell. Rollins added “then we can all finally wake up from this American Nightmare” and cackled into the microphone.

Rhodes said that the time for talk is over and challenged Seth to come to the ring for a fight. Rollins started coming down the stairs but stopped at the barricade. Seth laughed and said “I’ll see you Sunday”. Cody hopped the barricade and a fight broke out. Cody tackled Seth through the barricade and unloaded some punches to the face. The brawl continued until security broke it up and a “this is awesome!” chant broke out.

Alexa Bliss def. Doudrop

Alexa Bliss battled Doudrop tonight on RAW and Nikki A.S.H. was ringside for the match. Doudrop dominated early and leveled Bliss with a Clothesline. Bliss hit a knee to the face and a couple Dropkicks to knock Doudrop over. Doudrop shrugged it off and hit Bliss with a Powerslam. Doudrop went for a Senton but Alexa got out of the way.

Doudrop dropped Alexa with a headbutt and dragged her to the cover. She climbed to the middle turnbuckle and went for a Splash but Bliss got out of the way. Alexa climbed to the top rope but Nikki hopped on the apron for a distraction. Alexa booted Nikki off the apron and hit Twisted Bliss for the pinfall victory.

Tozawa Won The 24/7 Championship

The Miz welcomed Street Profits (Montez Ford & Angelo Dawkins) on Miz TV tonight. Miz promoted his reality show and the season premiere next Monday following RAW. Street Profits poked fun at Miz for a bit before Dana Brooke ran down the ramp with the 24/7 title. Tamina hit Brooke with a Samoan Drop as the rest of the superstars brawled. Tozawa gave Tamina a smooch and then rolled her up to become the new 24/7 Champion.

United States Championship Match Added To Hell In A Cell

Mustafa Ali faced Ciampa tonight on RAW with United States Champion Theory on commentary for the match. If Mustafa won the match, he would get a shot at the US Title. Ciampa dominated the match early and beat Ali down in the corner of the ring. Ali battled back and absolutely leveled Ciampa with a Suicide Dive. Back in the ring, Ali climbed to the top rope but Theory attacked him to end the match in a DQ. Theory attacked and then suggested they have the United States Championship match now.

Theory defended the United States Championship against a weakened Mustafa Ali tonight. Theory bounced Ali’s head off the top turnbuckle and started taunting him. Ali battled back for a moment but Theory put an end to his momentum. Theory hit ATL for the pinfall victory and retained the US Title. Adam Pearce came to the entrance ramp and said that there will be a rematch at Hell in a Cell. Theory later attacked Ali backstage and took a selfie.

Riddle & Shinsuke Nakamura Earned A Title Shot Via DQ

Undisputed Tag Team Champions The Usos battled Riddle & Shinsuke Nakamura in a Championship Contender’s match. The Usos isolated Nakamura in the corner to start off the action. Nakamura unloaded some knee strikes and followed it up with a Dropkick. Riddle tagged in and hit Jey with some boots to the chest.

Riddle applied a headlock in the middle of the ring but Jey reached the ropes to break it up. Jimmy tagged in as Jey connected with a Samoan Drop. Jimmy went for the cover but Riddle kicked out at two. Jimmy choked Riddle against the ropes and Jey hit him with a cheap shot. Jey tagged back in and continued to beat Riddle down.

Nakamura and Jimmy Uso tagged in and Shinsuke connected with a leg lariat. Shinsuke unloaded some kicks to Jimmy’s face and followed it up with the sliding German Suplex. Nakamura hopped to the middle turnbuckle and connected with a Dropkick for a two count. Nakamura geared up in the corner but Jey distracted him. Jimmy hit Nakamura with a Superkick and tagged Jey in. Jey connected with the Uso Splash and went for the cover but Riddle broke it up as RAW went to a commercial break.

Riddle tagged in and hit an Exploder Suplex and then a Senton. Riddle went for a DDT but Jey countered into a Back Body Drop that sent Riddle to the outside. Shinsuke Nakamura hit Jey with a Kinshasa out of nowhere but Jimmy broke up the cover at two. Riddle planted Jimmy with a Powerslam and then delivered the DDT to Jey. Jimmy then hit Riddle with his scooter to end the match in DQ. Riddle & Nakamura now have a shot at the titles at a future date. The Usos attacked after the match but Riddle & Nakamura fought them off. Riddle hit an RKO off the top rope on Jey to end the segment.

Liv Morgan def. Rhea Ripley

Rhea Ripley battled Liv Morgan tonight on RAW. Before the match, it was announced that Judgement Day will battle Liv Morgan, AJ Styles, and Finn Balor in a 6-Person Mixed Tag Team match.

Liv Morgan made her entrance and the match started twenty minutes later after recaps and a Memorial Day tributes. Rhea dominated the match early and slammed Liv Morgan against the barricade as RAW went to a commercial break.

Damian Priest and AJ Styles were ringside for the match. Liv battled back and sent Rhea out of the ring. Morgan climbed to the top rope and connected with a Crossbody on Rhea outside the ring. AJ Styles leveled Damian Priest outside the ring as Liv hit a Backstabber for the pinfall victory. After the match, Finn Balor attacked Damian Priest and Liv leveled Rhea with a Dropkick. Styles hit Priest with the Phenomenal Forearm and Balor followed it up with the Coup de Grace.

Lashley Put Omos Through A Table

Bobby Lashley, MVP, and Omos signed the contract to make their Handicap match official at Hell in a Cell to end tonight’s show. Adam Pearce moderated the signing and security surrounded the ring. MVP said this comes to an end once and for all at Hell in a Cell. Lashley claimed that he never needed MVP and MVP desperately wants to stay relevant. MVP shouted that Lashley turned his back on him and demanded that he sign the contract. Lashley warned Omos and signed the contract.

Lashley then threw the table out of the ring and security separated them. Omos and Lashley cleared security and then Cedric Alexander attacked Bobby from behind. Lashley slammed Cedric down to the mat but Omos caught him with a big boot. MVP got in some punches and told Omos to go get a table from under the ring. Omos set it up in the corner but Lashley put him through it with a Spear to close the show.

