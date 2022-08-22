WWE RAW Live Results & Discussion (8/22/22)

Welcome to SEScoops’ live results and discussion post for the August 22nd edition of RAW. This week’s show airs live from the Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Canada. The Rated-R Superstar will be in action tonight in front of his hometown crowd.

Here is what has been announced for tonight’s WWE RAW:

Trish Stratus will appear

Women’s Tag Team Championship Tournament semifinals: Alexa Bliss & Asuka vs. Dakota Kai & Iyo Sky

Edge vs. Damian Priest

