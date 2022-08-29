WWE Raw Preview: Women’s Tag Tournament Finals, Kurt Angle

WWE Raw rolls into Pittsburgh PA tonight for a live edition of Monday Night Raw from the PPG Paints Arena. This is the ‘go home’ edition of Raw ahead of Saturday’s Clash at the Castle premium live event.

WWE has momentum after several weeks of strong programming that’s been well-received by critics and fans alike. We are only a month into this new era under the leadership of Triple H, but we’re off to a very strong start.

Tonight, WWE will crown new Women’s tag team champions. We’ll also see a special appearance from a hometown hero, Bobby Lashley defending the United States championship and more.

Raw Preview (8/29)

WWE Women’s Tag Team XChampionships

WWE is advertising the following items for tonight’s Raw from Pittsburgh:

New WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions will be crowned. The finals of the Women’s Tag Tournament will see Raquel Rodriguez and Aliyah vs. Dakota Kai and Iyo Sky.

United States Champion Bobby Lashley puts his gold on the line against The Miz.

WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle will appear in front of his hometown crowd.

Seth Rollins and Riddle will face off ahead of their match this Saturday at Clash at the Castle.

Raw and SmackDown tag team champions The Usos will appear, along with Sami Zayn.

The advertised dark match main event will see Seth Rollins facing off against Riddle.

Ahead of tonight’s WWE Raw, check out this video recapping the intense feud between Riddle and Seth Rollins.