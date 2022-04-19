WWE Raw Reactions (4/18/22): Theory Wins US Title

Hello readers, we are starting a new feature here at SEScoops. The great Steve Fall of NBC Sports Boston has joined our team and will be providing weekly Raw and SmackDown reaction videos.

Steve’s Raw Reactions drop Tuesday mornings, while the SmackDown reactions arrive Saturday mornings (Eastern Time).

Steve recaps the shows in a strange and unique way, looking at all the big Good, Bad and What The Heck moments.

Plus, Steve names a the MVE (Most Valuable Entertainer) for the show he’s reviewing.

We’re excited to present this new WWE TV recap series and hope you’ll enjoy.

Please check out the first Raw Reaction video below and share your thoughts in the comments section.