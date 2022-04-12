WWE RAW Results (4/11): Cody Rhodes vs. The Miz, Bianca Belair & Sonya Deville, Usos & RK-Bro

WWE RAW aired live from Little Caesars Arena in Detroit, MI. Cody wrestled his first match on RAW in 6 years against The Miz. SmackDown Tag Team Champions The Usos appeared on tonight’s RAW and competed in the main event.

In addition to the takeaways below, Tommaso Ciampa appeared during tonight’s RAW and officially joined the red brand. Ciampa’s debut was a backstage interview in which he furthered the Kevin Owens & Ezekiel storyline.

RAW Results

Veer Mahaan def. Dominik Mysterio via submission AJ Styles vs. Damian Priest ended in a no contest Cody Rhodes def. The Miz Naomi def. Liv Morgan RK-Bro def. Alpha Academy The Usos def. Street Profits

Here are the takeaways from this week’s show:

Cody Rhodes Was On Miz TV

The Miz had Cody Rhodes on an episode of Miz TV to begin the show. Miz introduced Cody as the man who beat Seth Rollins at WrestleMania but likely won’t beat him tonight. Rhodes made his way to the ring to a great reaction and took a seat with Miz in the ring.

Miz joked that they just went through the budget for pyro during Cody’s entrance and asked if he is trying to show him up on his own show. Miz wondered if Cody was an egomaniac and Cody played to the the crowd. Miz complimented Cody on his emotional explanation about why he returned to WWE and the crowd responded in a “Dusty!” chant.

The Miz joked that if it weren’t for the Rhodes name, Cody would just actually be a plumber. Cody responded by saying The Miz is full of.. but stopped himself from saying the word. Rhodes called Miz a carny and claimed that he still hasn’t changed at all. Rhodes said he wanted to win the belt and Miz corrected him by saying it is called a title and a belt holds up one’s pants.

Miz claimed that Rollins would defeat Cody in a rematch between the two and vowed to defeat him later tonight. The two got in each other’s faces before Cody backed away. Cody said he respects The Miz and senses some hostility. Rhodes claimed that Miz feels threatened by him and that he has no issues with Seth Rollins. Cody stated that he is ready to face the best wrestlers in WWE and The Miz corrected him again by calling them “superstars”. Cody wrapped things up and said he’s looking forward to their match later. Miz went for a sneak attack but Cody sent him through the ropes.

Veer Mahaan Sent Dominik To The Hospital

Veer Mahaan faced Dominik Mysterio tonight on RAW. Veer dominated and won the match with ease after a Clothesline and the Camel Clutch for the submission victory. After the match, Veer continued to attack Dominik and got him in a submission hold. WWE officials rushed the ring but Veer wouldn’t let go. Veer Mahaan was later interviewed and said he will strike fear into any man his faces. Dominik was stretchered out of the arena.

Styles vs. Priest Had A Bizarre Ending

AJ Styles faced Damian Preist tonight on RAW. Before the match, Styles was interviewed backstage. Priest walked by and they had a brawl before WWE officials separated them. Styles controlled the match early and knocked Damian out of the ring with a Clothesline. Styles followed it up with a Phenomenal Forearm off the apron that sent Damian into the timekeeper’s area as RAW went to a commercial break.

When RAW returned, Styles connected with a reverse DDT and followed it up with a Clothesline. AJ connected with a Neckbreaker and went for the cover but Damian powered out at two. Styles booted Damian in the face and climbed to the top rope. Priest countered with a slam and went for the cover but AJ kicked out at two.

Priest taunted Styles and set up for the Reckoning but AJ escaped and hit the Pele Kick. AJ set up for the Phenomenal Forearm but Priest caught him with a kick and Styles fell to the floor outside the ring. Damian then got to a knee and posed in the ring as a blue spotlight shined on him. Priest smiled as RAW went to a commercial break. This apparently was the end of the match.

Seth Rollins Challenged Cody To A Rematch

Cody Rhodes faced The Miz to begin the 2nd hour. Before the match, Seth Rollins’ music hit and he danced around the entrance ramp before joining commentary. Cody went for the Cutter early but Miz blocked it. Rhodes held Miz up for a bit before hitting a Suplex for a near fall. Cody did a pushup to taunt Miz before applying a Headlock in the middle of the ring. The Miz battled back and booted Cody to the outside as RAW went to a commercial break.

When RAW returned, Miz was still in control and spent a few minutes beating Cody down. Cody tried to battle back with a Suicide Dive but Miz shrugged it off and hit a Dropkick to the knees back in the ring. Miz applied a Figure Four in the middle of the ring but Cody battled through the pain and reached the ropes to break the hold. Cody then planted Miz with the Cutter and then Cross Rhodes for the pinfall victory.

Seth Rollins applauded from the commentary table as Rhodes got a great reaction from the crowd. After the match, Seth Rollins got into the ring and said he wanted another shot at Cody at WrestleMania Backlash.

Naomi def. Liv Morgan

Liv Morgan faced Naomi in a singles match. There was supposed to be a women’s Tag Team Championship match tonight but that did not happen because Rhea Ripley was in COVID protocol. Sasha Banks was ringside for the match. Naomi rolled Liv up for a near fall and booted her in the face. Morgan leaped off the middle turnbuckle but Naomi caught her with a Powerbomb for a near fall. Naomi then rolled up Liv Morgan for the pinfall victory. The title match will happen on next week’s show.

Lashley Confronted MVP & Omos

Bobby Lashley came to the ring as RAW went to a break. Lashley took a seat in the VIP Lounge and waited for MVP to show up. Lashley started throwing the couches around until MVP and Omos came to the entrance ramp. Bobby wanted a fight but MVP said Omos is learning how to be a business man and will fight when the money is right.

MVP claimed that he made Lashley and turned him from nothing into the All Mighty. MVP added that Lashley barely survived his first match with Omos and he will make sure he doesn’t survive the 2nd. Lashley vowed to chop Omos down again like he did at WrestleMania and go after MVP next.

Sonya Deville Attacked Bianca Belair, Theory Will Have A Shot At The US Title Next Week

Austin Theory had a conversation with Adam Page & Sonya Deville backstage. Theory announced that “Austin” is no longer in his name because Vince McMahon didn’t like it. Theory will get a shot at Finn Balor’s United States Championship next week.

RAW Women’s Champion Bianca Belair faced Queen Zelina in a non-title match. Zelina controlled the match early and got the champion in a Headlock. Belair escaped and quickly won the match with the KOD. Sonya Deville then came down to the ring after the match as RAW went to a break. Deville asked Bianca Belair to sign an open contract for her next opponent. Belair agreed and Deville said she will introduce the opponent now. Deville then attacked Bianca from behind and revealed that she was next in line for a title shot. Sonya Deville told Adam Pearce that there is nothing he can do to stop her from becoming the first WWE official to answer an Open Challenge and become champion.

The Usos Sent A Message To RK-Bro

RAW Tag Team Champions RK-Bro battled Alpha Academy in a non-title match. Otis and Gable controlled the match early and kept Riddle isolated in the ring. Otis connected with a Clothesline and posed for the crowd as RAW went to a commercial break.

When RAW returned, Riddle caught Gable with a knee to the face and then booted Otis out of the ring. Riddle crawled towards the corner and tagged in Orton. Randy connected with a couple Clotheslines to Gable and then a Powerslam. Orton planted Gable with the draping DDT and fired up the crowd. Orton set up for the RKO but Gable countered into a backslide for two count. Orton then connected with the RKO for the pinfall victory.

SmackDown Tag Team Champions The Usos then arrived to the arena in a limo as RAW went to a break. The Usos made their way to the ring when RAW returned and confronted RK-Bro. The Usos wanted a shot at the RAW Tag Team Championships so they could unify the tag belts. Orton didn’t get a chance to respond as Street Profits interrupted.

The Usos battled Street Profits in the main event. RK-Bro joined commentary for the match. The action spilled to the outside and The Usos launched Montez Ford onto RK-Bro. The Usos started arguing with RK-Bro before Montez Ford flipped onto them and danced around as RAW went to a break.

When RAW returned, Montez Ford connected with a Blockbuster on Uso for a near fall. Jimmy tagged in as Dawkins dragged Jey to the outside. Montez rolled Jimmy up for a near fall and Dawkins tagged in. Angelo lifted Jimmy up in the Electric Chair as Montez climbed to the top rope. Ford hit another Blockbuster for a near fall. The Usos isolated Dawkins in the ring and hit him with a Superkick.

Jey went for a Splash but Dawkins got his knees up. Montez tagged in and hit a Frog Splash but the cover was broken up at two. The Usos battled back and hit Montez Ford with the 3D for the pinfall victory. After the match, RAW Tag Team Champions RK-Bro had a stare down with SmackDown Tag Team Champions The Usos. Angelo Dawkins Clotheslined Riddle out of the ring and Orton hit Montez Ford with an RKO. The Usos hit Orton with a Superkick and posed with the RAW & SmackDown Tag Team titles to close the show.