WWE Raw Results, Takeaways (11/14/22): Road to Survivor Series

The Road to Survivor Series continues this week on WWE Raw live from the KFC YUM! Center in Louisville, Kentucky.

Matt Riddle and Elias have formed a bond over their musical as of late on the red brand. Riddle now brings bongo drums with him everywhere he goes and The Drifter is still equipped with his guitar. Riddle and Elias will battle American Alpha (Otis & Chad Gable) tonight on RAW.

Seth Rollins and Finn Balor have a long history. The two battled to crown the inaugural Universal Champion in 2016. Balor won the match but had to relinquish the title on the following Raw due to injury. The United States Champion Seth Rollins will battle Judgment Day‘s Finn Balor in a non-title match tonight.

Johnny Gargano exposed his version of the truth last week and claimed that The Miz hired Dexter Lumis as his celebrity stalker. He rolled footage of The Miz speaking with a private investigator posing as a Hollywood agent.

The Miz seemingly admitted to the scheme in the footage but went on to outsmart Johnny Wrestling in a singles match. The A-Lister pretended to be dragged under the ring and capitalized with a Skull Crushing Finale on Gargano for the pinfall victory. The Miz is set to address the accusations on an edition of Miz TV on Raw.

