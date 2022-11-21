WWE Raw Results, Takeaways (11/21/22): Road to Survivor Series

The final episode of WWE Raw before Survivor Series WarGames airs live tonight from the MVP Arena in Albany, New York.

Rhea Ripley will return to the ring tonight to battle Asuka. The winner of the match will earn the advantage in the women’s WarGames bout this Saturday night at the TD Garden in Boston, MA. Damage CTRL, Nikki Cross and Rhea Ripley are set to battle Bianca Belair, Asuka, Alexa Bliss, Mia Yim, and a mystery superstar at the premium live event this weekend.

Last week’s episode of WWE Raw ended with Austin Theory attacking United States Champion Seth Rollins. Rollins successfully defended the title against Finn Balor in the main event but Theory attacked after the bell. Austin recently lost his Money in the Bank cash-in attempt to Rollins on Raw after Bobby Lashley interfered in the match.

