WWE Raw Results, Takeaways (11/28/22): Survivor Series Fallout

WWE Raw airs live tonight from the Scope Arena in Norfolk, Virginia. It is the first episode of Raw following WWE Survivor Series WarGames 2022.

Bianca Belair‘s team won the Women’s WarGames match at the premium live event after Becky Lynch connected with a Leg Drop off the top of the cage. It will be interesting to see if a new challenger steps up to The EST on tonight’s show. ‘

Seth Rollins defended the United States Championship against Austin Theory and Bobby Lashley in a Triple Threat match at WWE Survivor Series WarGames. Rollins set up for a Falcon Arrow but Lashley caught him with a Spear. Theory fell on top Seth for the pinfall victory and won the United States Championship for the 2nd time in his career. Austin Theory has vowed put any challenger down that steps up to him.

