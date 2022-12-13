WWE Raw Results, Takeaways (12/12/22): Bobby Lashley Fired, Alexa Bliss & Bianca Belair

WWE Monday Night Raw airs live tonight from the Fisev Forum in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. There were two #1 contenders matches on tonight’s show to determine the challengers for the RAW Women’s and United States Championships.

WWE Raw Results (12/12/22)

Alexa Bliss def. Bayley to become #1 contender for the RAW Women’s Championship

AJ Styles def. Chad Gable

Judgment Day def. Street Profits & Akira Tozawa

IYO Sky def. Candice LeRae

Solo Sikoa def. Elias

Rhea Ripley def. Asuka

Seth Rollins def. Bobby Lashley to become the #1 contender for the United States Championship

Here are the takeaways from this week’s episode of WWE RAW:

Becky Lynch Attacks Damage CTRL, Alexa Bliss Earned A Title shot

Bayley was set to battle Alexa Bliss in the first match of the night Becky Lynch attacked IYO SKY and Dakota Kai before the match and chased them through the crowd. Bayley then battled Alexa Bliss in the first match of the night. The winner will earn a shot at Bianca Belair’s RAW Women’s Championship. Bianca Belair made her way to the ringside area for the match.

The action spilled to the outside early and Alexa connected with a Senton off the ring apron. The Role Model battled back with a Sunset Flip Powerbomb but Alexa was able to kick out at two.

Bayley hit the Bayley to Belly but somehow Alexa managed to kick out at two. Bliss knocked Bayley out of the ring and she took a swing at Bianca but the champ blocked it. Back in the ring, Alexa hit a Dropkick and followed it up with Twisted Bliss for the pinfall victory. Alexa Bliss is the #1 contender for the RAW Women’s Championship.

After the match, Alexa Bliss almost hit Bianca Belair with the Sister Abigial but stopped short.

AJ Styles def. Chad Gable

AJ Styles faced Chad Gable of American Alpha tonight on WWE Raw. Luke Gallows, Karl Anderson, Mia Yim, and Otis was ringside for the match. Styles dominated early and hit a Neckbreaker for a near fall as Elias versus Solo Sikoa was announced for later tonight.

Gable battled back with a Belly to Back Suplex and both superstars were down on the mat. Chad applied an Ankle Lock in the middle of the ring but the Phenomenal One was able to escape. Gable connected with a Northern Lights Suplex but AJ kicked out at two and the match continued. AJ quickly responded with a Styles Clash for the pinfall victory.

Judgment Day Picked Up a Win

Street Profits (Montez Ford, Angelo Dawkins) & Akira Tozawa faced Judgment Day (Finn Balor, Damien Priest, Dominik Mysterio) in a 6-man tag team match tonight. Rhea Ripley was ringside for the match.

Damian Priest and Angelo Dawkins started off the action. Priest hit a shoulder tackle and dragged Dawkins to the corner. Dominik tagged in and continued to beat Dawkins down before tagging in Balor.

Finn taunted Tozawa and Ford and it cost him. Montez got the tag and leveled Finn with a Dropkick for a near fall. Tozawa tagged in and booted Finn in the face. Balor drove Akira to the corner and unloaded some chops to his chest.

When RAW returned from a break, Damian sent Ford flying over the announce table. Montez got back in the ring before a ten count and Dominik tagged in. Dominik dominated as Rhea watched on with a smile on her face.

Balor tagged back in and choked Ford against the ropes until the referee broke it up. Dawkins got the tag and planted Balor with a Spinebuster but Dominik broke up the cover at two. Tozawa tagged in and Priest hit the Crucifix Powerbomb. Dominik capitalized with a cover for the victory.

The Miz & Dexter Lumis Will Have a Ladder Match Next Week

Dexter Lumis and Johnny Gargano handed out free WWE merch to the crowd as Raw went to a break. When RAW returned, The Miz tried to get his money back but Adam Pearce stopped him. A Ladder match between Miz and Lumis was set for next week with money suspended above the ring.

IYO SKY def. Candice LeRae

Candice LeRae squared off against IYO SKY tonight on RAW. Dakota Kai and Bayley were ringside for the match. Damage CTRL are set to defend the Women’s Tag Team Championships against Liv Morgan and Tegan Nox this Friday on WWE SmackDown.

LeRae hit a Tornado DDT and went for the cover but IYO kicked out at two. Rhea Ripley versus Asuka was announced for later tonight as IYO battled back and sent Candice to the corner. SKY connected with a Dropkick and knocked Candice out of the ring.

SKY got Candice up in the Electric Chair but she countered into a reverse Hurricanrana and rolled IYO back into the ring. SKY responded with a Northern Lights Suplex for a two count. IYO followed it up with the Moonsault for the pinfall victory.

Kevin Owens Confronted Solo Sikoa

Cathy Kelley interviewed Kevin Owens backstage. Elias interrupted and asked KO to be in his corner tonight. Owens brought up the mental torment he put him through with the whole Ezekiel thing. Owens noted that the last time he was in the ring with Elias he hit him with a guitar. Elias said he needed Owens ringside tonight for his match against Solo Sikoa because The Bloodline will be there.

Elias performed a song for Riddle before the match but Sikoa interrupted. Sami Zayn accompanied The Enforcer of The Bloodline to the ring for the match. Elias attacked Sikoa right away to start off the action as RAW went to a break.

When RAW returned, Sikoa went for a Headbutt but Elias got out of the way. The Drifter battled back and unloaded punches and chops on Sikoa in the corner of the ring. Elias followed it up with a couple of Splashes and a Spinebuster.

Elias hit a knee to the face and a Neckbreaker but Solo was able to kick out at two. Sami tripped Elias up and Sikoa capitalized with a kick to the face. Sikoa followed it up with the Spinning Solo for the pinfall victory.

After the match, Solo Sikoa attacked Elias and hit him with the Samoan Spike as Sami taunted The Drifter. Sikoa got out of the ring and grabbed a steel chair. He wrapped it around Elias’ head but Owens made the save. Owens sprinted down to the ring and hit Sikoa with a Stunner. Owens took the chair off of Elias’ head and challenged Solo to get in the ring but Sikoa retreated with Zayn. Owens planted Elias with a Stunner anyway.

Rhea Ripley def. Asuka

Rhea Ripley faced Asuka tonight. Dominik Mysterio accompanied Rhea to the ring and was ringside for the match. Asuka hit a Hip Attack and knocked Rhea into the ring post. The Empress of Tomorrow followed it up with another Hip Attack to knock Ripley to the floor outside the ring.

When the red brand returned from a break, Ripley went for a Suplex but Asuka countered into a roll-up for a near fall. Asuka and Ripley traded kicks to the head and both superstars fell to the canvas. The Empress connected with a spin kick to the head for a near fall.

Asuka locked in a submission hold in the middle of the ring but Dominik pulled her foot on the bottom rope to break the hold. Asuka spit mist in Dominiik’s face but Rhea capitalized on the distracted by hitting Riptide for the pinfall victory.

Seth Rollins Earned a Title Shot, Bobby Lashley was fired

Seth Rollins battled Bobby Lashley to determine Austin Theory’s next challenger for the United States Championship.

Before the match, Dolph Ziggler cut a promo backstage and claimed Austin Theory isn’t acting like a champion because he doesn’t know how to put the show on his back. Ziggler added that Theory’s arrogance will be his downfall and ended the promo by saying “watch your back kid”.

Seth Rollins and Lashley battled out of the ring to start off the match. Rollins connected with a running knee off the apron to Bobby’s face before the action returned to the ring.

Bobby sent Rollins right back to the outside with a Back Body Drop and sent him into the steel steps as Austin Theory was shown watching the match backstage.Lashley launched Rollins over the barricade and followed him into the crowd as RAW went to the final commercial break of the night.

When RAW returned, Lashley perched Rollins up on the top turnbuckle and went for a Superplex but Rollins blocked it. Seth bit Bobby on the top of the head and shoved him off the turnbuckle. Rollins hit a Crossbody off the top rope but Lashley kicked out at two.

Seth knocked Lashley out of the ring and connected with a dive through the ropes. Back in the ring, Rollins connected with an impressive Falcon Arrow but Lashley was able to kick out at two. Lashley battled back and bashed Seth’s face into the ring post.

The All Mighty went for a Spear but Rollins jumped over it. Seth booted Lashley in the face for a two count and then made his way to the top rope. Rollins connected with a Frog Splash but somehow Lashley was able to kick out at two. Seth went for the Stomp but Lashley blocked it.

Bobby hit a Powerslam and applied the Hurt Lock. The referee got knocked out of the ring and Lashley hit a Spear. The referee got back into the ring and Seth was able to kick out at two. Lashley went for another Spear but Rollins countered into a Pedigree for the pinfall victory.

Seth Rollins is the #1 contender for the United States Championship. Bobby Lashley was up right away and yelling at the referee again. Lashley elbowed another official in the face and Adam Pearce ran down to the ring. Bobby then shoved Adam Pearce and he fired him to end the show.