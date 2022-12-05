WWE Raw Results, Takeaways (12/5/22): The Usos Defend Undisputed Tag Titles

WWE Raw airs live tonight from the Capital One Arena in Washington DC. JBL will hold a high-stakes poker tournament on this week’s edition of Raw. Akira Tozawa recently took all of JBL & Happy Corbin’s money during a poker game but later lost to Corbin in a singles match.

Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions The Usos will appear on the red brand this week. Jimmy and Jey will put the titles on the line against Matt Riddle and Elias tonight. The winner of the tag title match will go on to defend them against Sheamus and Drew McIntyre on this Friday’s edition of WWE SmackDown.

Only one team can leave #WWERaw TOMORROW as the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions!



Will it be @WWEUsos or @SuperKingofBros & @IAmEliasWWE? pic.twitter.com/fX9fFO1vK7 — WWE (@WWE) December 5, 2022

