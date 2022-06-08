WWE Raw Superstar Returns to NXT

Apollo Crews is back in WWE NXT for now.

Bron Breakker appeared on tonight’s NXT 2.0 after successfully defending the NXT Championship at In Your House this past Saturday night over Joe Gacy. Breakker cut a promo about it before asking who is next to challenge him for the title. Answering the call was the Raw star.

Crews thanked the crowd for their warm welcome and put over Breakker for his rise in NXT. He said they’ll cross paths for the title soon, but until then, Crews will see him around.

Crews also noted that left NXT way too soon in his first stint and left many goals unaccomplished. He plans to change history by becoming NXT Champion.

Crews spent several years on the NXT brand before being called up to the main roster in 2016. In 2021, he went to a ‘Nigerian Royalty’ character that kicked off his reign as Intercontinental Champion, but he eventually lost the title this past August.

Last October, he was moved from SmackDown to Monday Night Raw as a part of the WWE Draft. Crews had been paired with Commander Azeez.

Crews previously stated he would love an NXT return and felt his first run was cut short. Now, that wish has been granted.