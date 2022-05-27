Major WWE Raw Superstar Announced For May 27 SmackDown

A big-time member of the Monday Night Raw roster will be appearing on WWE SmackDown tonight (May 27).

The official WWE Twitter account has announced that Kevin Owens will be hosting the KO Show on the blue brand.

Earlier this week, Bryan Alvarez of F4WOnline took to Wrestling Observer Live to say that while WWE hasn’t announced anything, the brand split is “essentially done.”

Alvarez had reported some of the Raw crew would be present for the May 27 episode of Friday Night SmackDown. Judging by the announcement of the KO Show, that report looks to be correct.

Owens has been in a feud with Ezekiel, the alleged younger brother of Elias. Kevin Owens has accused Ezekiel of lying for weeks and it’ll lead to a match between the two at the Hell in a Cell premium live event on June 5.

WWE SmackDown tonight will emanate from the Simmons Bank Arena in North Little Rock, AR.