WWE Raw Superstars to Appear on SmackDown Next Week

WWE SmackDown will be getting an added boost from some Monday Night Raw talent.

The June 24 episode of SmackDown is in the books. Drew McIntyre and Sheamus have been readded to the Money in the Bank ladder match after being forced to defeat The Usos in order to get back in the match.

Sami Zayn also qualified for the match after he defeated Shinsuke Nakamura. On top of that, Shotzi earned her place in the MITB match by beating Tamina.

Raw MITB Participants Appearing on SmackDown

Just before the main event of this week’s SmackDown started, it was announced that all Raw Money in the Bank participants on the men’s and women’s sides will be making their way to the July 1 episode of SmackDown.

This will be the go-home show before Money in the Bank, which takes place the following evening.

There are still two participants left to determine for the men’s MITB match, while only one spot remains for the women’s ladder match.