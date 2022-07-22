WWE Possibly Reaching Out to Major Name for SummerSlam

It looks like WWE will be looking to add a big star to the SummerSlam card amid uncertainty with Brock Lesnar.

July 22, 2022 will forever go down in wrestling history. Vince McMahon, the former longtime Chairman and CEO of WWE, announced his retirement.

He not only leaves behind those two roles, but he won’t have anything to do with creative or any other executive role within the company goring forward.

The news apparently did not sit well with Brock Lesnar, who essentially told WWE brass that if Vince is out then so is he.

Enter Goldberg?

(via WWE)

Cultaholic is reporting that WWE could be making overtures to Goldberg for a WWE Undisputed Universal Title match against Roman Reigns if Brock Lesnar ditches SummerSlam.

Lesnar was scheduled to be featured on the July 22 episode of WWE SmackDown but he exited the TD Garden in Boston, MA hours before the show was scheduled to go on air.

Bryan Alvarez of F4WOnline has reported that WWE does have someone in place should Lesnar not make it to the show but the company is trying to keep the original plans intact. Bryan has NOT confirmed whether or not the replacement is indeed Goldberg.

Pretty much everyone is in agreement that Vince McMahon didn’t retire due to old age. He has come under fire after two Wall Street Journal reports uncovered alleged million-dollar hush pacts with former employees.

The second WSJ report claimed that Vince has paid millions in NDAs over the course of 16 years.