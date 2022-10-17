WWE Expected to Make Big Changes to Premium Live Events Next Year

WWE is reportedly expected to make changes to Premium Live Events starting in 2023 and has already canceled Day 1.

WrestleNomics exclusively reported earlier today that the Day 1 PLE has been canceled. Brock Lesnar captured the WWE Championship at the event on January 1st earlier this year. The event was held at the State Farms Arena in Atlanta, Georgia. WWE said that the PLE was the beginning of a new tradition for the company on New Year’s Day.

There are currently no Premium Live Events scheduled after Survivor Series on November 26th until Royal Rumble next year on January 28th.

Exclusive: WWE PLE “Day 1” canceled, not being rescheduled https://t.co/4TBHinZA2e — Wrestlenomics (@wrestlenomics) October 16, 2022

Bryan Alvarez of The Wrestling Observer and shared that WWE is changing it’s strategy in regards to Premium Live Events with his “Super Followers” on Twitter. Alvarez reported that WWE is moving away from “gimmick events” next year to focus on international events like Clash at the Castle. Many fans have been critical of WWE having entire events based around gimmick matches (Hell in a Cell, TLC, Extreme Rules, etc).

Triple H recently spoke with LADBible and outlined his vision for the NXT product. The Game said that he wanted to take NXT around the world and build it into an “almost a World Cup scenario”. WWE held Clash at the Castle at the Principality Stadium in Cardiff, Wales.

It was WWE’s first stadium show in the United Kingdom in over 30 years and it was a massive success, with over 60,000 fans attending the Premium Live Event. It appears that WWE will focus on reaching more markets with their PLEs in 2023.