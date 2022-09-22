Triple H Outlines His Vision For WWE NXT: “Almost A World Cup Scenario”

WWE Chief Content Officer Triple H was interviewed recently by LADBible TV and spoke about his plans for the future of NXT.

Triple H has gained a significant amount of power in WWE recently since Vince McMahon resigned from the company. He replaced John Laurinaitis as EVP of Talent Relations and has also taken over creative responsibility for the promotion. The 53-year-old has brought back several released talents and is seemingly about to bring NXT back to its Black & Gold days.

During the interview, The Game discussed his vision for NXT Europe moving forward and suggested that it would be “almost a World Cup scenario”. He stated that “the World Cup finals” for NXT could happen in any city in the world and that you’ve got to think big.

The King of Kings compared NXT to college football and noted that they are trying to build a fanbase for the talent before sending them to the main roster to become WWE Superstars.

“The intent will be to take NXT Europe and bring that around the world. So NXT Europe, NXT Australia, NXT South Africa, South America, and Mexico. All those things and eventually build it into a global system that will lead to almost a World Cup scenario. The World Cup finals for NXT will one year be in London, the next year maybe Mexico City, you’ve got to think big. And all the while, really what you are doing is you are building a fanbase for college football, while you are building stars for the major leagues.”

What do you think of Triple H’s vision for the future of NXT and NXT Europe? Let us know in the comments section below.

