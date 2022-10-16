WWE’s Rey Mysterio Walks Through the Forbidden Door at AAA TripleMania XXX

Rey Mysterio may be a fully-fledged WWE Superstar, but the masked veteran has made an appearance at AAA TripleMania XXX.

The three-night event took place over this year, with the first night being April 30, and the second event taking place on June 18.

Across all three events and including dark matches, a total 25 bouts took place for this year’s TripleMania event.

Mysterio Appears

Night three of AAA TripleMania kicked off not with an AAA talent, but by WWE SmackDown’s very own Rey Mysterio.

In a video vignette, Mysterio welcomed fans to the show, and celebrated AAA’s milestone 30th TripleMania.

Calling TripleMania a “magnum event,” the three-time WWE World Champion congratulated everyone working on the show.

Mysterio reflected on his own time with AAA and is immensely proud to have worked the very first TripleMania event in 1993.

Rey Mysterio thanked all the fans for being there in the 30th anniversary celebration of TripleMania.#TripleManiaXXXpic.twitter.com/B9Ku9ndizU — JJ Williams (@JJWilliamsWON) October 16, 2022

Rey Mysterio in AAA

Joining AAA in 1992, Mysterio spent much of his time in the promotion feuding with fellow cruiserweight Juventud Guerrera.

In March 2015, days after being released from WWE, Rey returned to AAA for the first time in nearly twenty years at the Rey de Reyes (King of Kings) event.

The match Rey competed in is infamous for the death of wrestler El Hijo del Perro Aguayo, who suffered a cardiac arrest during the match.

At that year’s TripleMania XXIII event, Mysterio defeated Myzteziz (WWE’s Sin Cara) in what was billed as a dream match.

In June 2018, Rey made another return to AAA, competing in a three-way match for the AAA Mega Championship against Jeff Jarrett and Rey Wegner, which Jarrett would win.