WWE Shows Off New NXT Championship Belt Designs

WWE has changed up the designs of the two top titles for the NXT brand.

Bron Breakker currently holds the NXT Title while Mandy Rose is the Women’s Champion. To reflect the change in the brand, the company has added some more colors to the belts.

Bron Breakker became a two-time WWE NXT Champion when he defeated Dolph Ziggler on the Raw After WrestleMania episode earlier this month. Ziggler won the NXT Title on the March 8 edition of NXT 2.0 in a triple threat match that featured Tommaso Ciampa and Breakker.

Breakker got his rematch for the WWE NXT Title against Ziggler in the main event of the Stand & Deliver event, but Ziggler retained despite being a huge underdog. Breakker won the NXT Title for the first time from Ciampa at New Year’s Evil in January.

Rose defeated Gonzalez to win the NXT Women’s Championship at Halloween Havoc. Also at Stand & Deliver, Rose defended her title against Cora Jade, Kay Lee Ray, and Io Shirai in a fatal 4-way bout.

On Tuesday’s episode of NXT 2.0, Rose defended the title against Dakota Kai. On this same episode, WWE will crown new NXT Tag Team Champions after the titles were vacated.