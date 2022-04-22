WWE SmackDown Live Results & Discussion (4/22/22)

Welcome to SEScoops’ live results and discussion for the April 22nd edition of WWE SmackDown. This week’s show aired live from the MVP Arena in Albany, NY. Ronda Rousey and Charlotte Flair signed the contract to make the I Quit Match for the SmackDown Women’s Championship official at WrestleMania Backlash. Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns returned after not appearing last week.

SmackDown Results

Xavier Woods def. Butch

Gunther def. Teddy Goodz

Riddle def. Jey Uso

Flair & Rousey Signed The Contract For The I Quit Match

WWE Official Adam Pearce was in the ring to moderate the contract signing for the SmackDown Women’s Championship I Quit Match between Charlotte Flair and Ronda Rousey at WrestleMania Backlash. SmackDown Women’s Champion Charlotte Flair made her way to the ring first as highlights of her beatdown of Drew Gulak from last week were shown. Ronda Rousey made her way to the ring with a smile on her face and high fived the fans.

Pearce said he needed to signatures before realizing that they didn’t have the contracts. Drew Gulak jogged to the ring with the contracts and said he prepared a very special Powerpoint presentation breaking down the rules for an I Quit Match. Charlotte told Gulak to shut up and the crowd started relentlessly chanted “you tapped out!” at Flair. Charlotte claimed that she was fixing her bra before turning her attention back to Rousey.

Charlotte wondered about all the ways she could make Rousey quit and suggested the Figure Eight before saying it was too predictable. Flair said that maybe it will just be a good old fashioned beating and that she always finds a way to win. Rousey said there is no referee in an I Quit match. Flair boasted winning at Mania and the crowd chanted “you tapped out!”.

Rousey vowed to make Flair quit and went to sign the contract before Flair tipped the table over. Charlotte hit Rousey with a kendo stick but Ronda ripped it away. Rousey beat Flair down with the kendo stick before Drew Gulak broke it up. Rousey slammed Gulak to the canvas and applied an Arm Bar. Rousey signed the contract while maintaining the hold and then had a stare down with Flair to end the segment.

Xavier Woods def. Butch

Xavier Woods battled Butch in the first match of the night. Kofi Kingston accompanied Woods to the ring as SmackDown went to a break. Sheamus & Ridge Holland were in Butch’s corner for the match. Woods rolled up Butch for a two count to start off the action. Woods connected with some chops and followed it up with a Clothesline that turned Butch inside out for a two count.

Butch got angry and leveled Woods with a forearm to the face. Butch unloaded some more strikes before Double Knees to the shoulder of Woods. Butch started bending back Woods’ fingers and then stomped on his elbow. Butch fish hooked Woods and slung him into the middle turnbuckle as Ridge & Sheamus chuckled ringside.

Woods sent Butch to the outside with a Back Body Drop and then delivered a Dropkick through the ropes that sent Butch tumbling over the announce table. Sheamus & Ridge got in New Day’s face and Butch capitalized with a flying forearm. Sheamus & Holland held Butch back as SmackDown went to a commercial break.

When SmackDown returned, Butch was still in control and had Woods trapped in the corner. Woods rolled up Butch out of nowhere for the pinfall victory. Butch flipped out after the match and attacked a security guard before exiting through the crowd.

After the match, Intercontinental Champion Ricochet was backstage having a conversation with Aliyah. Jinder Mahal & Shanky rolled up and Mahal wanted a title match. Ricochet wound up giving Shanky a title match next week and Mahal was annoyed.

Gunther Dominated

Ludwig Kaiser introduced Gunther and he came down to the ring as SmackDown went to a break. Gunther battled Teddy Goodz and Ludwig was ringside. Gunther connected with a big boot and an uppercut that knocked Goodz to the corner. Gunther hit a Suplex on Teddy and followed it up with a big chop to the chest. Gunther hit a Body Slam and posed in the ring before some more chops. Gunther applied a Sleeper Hold and then hit a Powerbomb for the pinfall victory.

Riddle def. Jey Uso

Riddle faced Jey Uso this week on SmackDown. Randy Orton and Jimmy Uso were ringside for the match. Before the match, RK-Bro had a conversation backstage. Drew McIntyre showed up and buried the hatchet with Orton. Riddle announced that they will be Lumberjacks in the match between Zayn & McIntyre later tonight. Sami Zayn then was revealed to be listening to the conversation.

Jey and Riddle locked up to begin the match as Roman Reigns & Heyman were shown watching backsage. Jey hit a shoulder tackle and knocked Riddle to the mat. Riddle hopped up and went for a Sleeper Hold but Uso escaped. Jey unloaded some punches to the face but Riddle responded with a Gutwrench Suplex.

Riddle sent Jey to the ropes but Uso caught him with a Clothesline and a stomp to the midsection. Riddle hobbled to the corner but Jey stayed on him with some punches and chops against the ropes. Riddle went for a kick but Jey rolled out of the ring. Riddle went for a Suicide Dive but Jey was ready and caught him with an uppercut. Jey sent Riddle into the steel steps and then taunted Orton by slamming him on top of the announce table as SmackDown went to a commercial break.

The action returned to the ring and the two superstars traded punches. Riddle unloaded a flurry of forearm strikes and a boot to Jey’s face. Riddle followed it up with a Pele Kick and a running forearm. Riddle hit an Exploder Suplex and went for a Senton but Jey got out of the way as the Tribal Chief nodded in approval backstage in his recliner.

Jey went for a Suplex but Riddle escaped and leveled him with a kick to the face. Riddle climbed to the top rope and hit the Floating Bro but Jey somehow kicked out at two. Riddle got Jey up in the Fireman’s Carry but Uso countered into a cradle for a near fall. Riddle connected with the draping DDT but Jimmy hopped on the ring apron. Orton snuck up from behind and slammed him on the announce table. Riddle went for the RKO but Jey countered into a pop-up Neckbreaker for a close two count.

Jey hit a Superkick and climbed to the top turnbuckle. Jey went for the Splash but Riddle got his knees up. Riddle then rolled Jey up for the pinfall victory as Roman Reigns was shown frustrated backstage. RAW Tag Team Champions RK-Bro celebrated as SmackDown Tag Team Champions The Usos exited to end the segment. The two teams will battle in a Winners Take All Unifying Match at WrestleMania Backlash.

Women’s Tag Team Champions

Women’s Tag Team Champions Sasha Banks & Naomi came to the ring to a great reaction from the crowd as SmackDown went to a commercial.