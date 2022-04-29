WWE SmackDown Results (4/29/22): Reigns & McIntyre, Beat The Clock Challenge, Cage Match

This week’s SmackDown was taped following last week’s SmackDown at the MVP Arena in Albany, New York. SmackDown Women’s Champion Charlotte Flair & Ronda Rousey competed in a Beat the Clock “I Quit” Challenge ahead of their title match at WrestleMania Backlash. Ricochet put the Intercontinental Championship on the line against Shanky tonight and Drew McIntyre battled Sami Zayn in a Steel Cage match.

SmackDown Results

Drew McIntyre def. Sami Zayn in a Steel Cage match

Ricochet def. Shanky to retain the Intercontinental Championship

Raquel Rodriguez def. Cat Cardoza

Naomi def. Shayna Baszler

Xavier Woods def. Ridge Holland

Sheamus def. Kofi Kingston

Ronda Rousey def. Charlotte Flair in a Beat the Clock I Quit Challenge

Here are the takeaways from this week’s show:

Drew McIntyre Won The Steel Cage Match

Drew McIntyre battled Sami Zayn in a Steel Cage match in the first match of tonight’s SmackDown. McIntyre dominated the action early and bashed Sami’s face into the cage. Sami crawled to the ropes but McIntyre picked him back up and sent him flying into the steel once again. Zayn tried to escape up the cage but Drew joined him up on the turnbuckle. Sami returned the favor and slammed McIntyre’s head into the cage before planting him with a Sunset Flip Powerbomb as SmackDown went to a commercial break.

Zayn tried to bash McIntyre into the cage when SmackDown returned but Drew blocked it and sent Sami to the mat. Drew went for the Claymore but Sami dodged it and McIntyre crashed into the steel. Zayn then leveled Drew with the Helluva Kick and began climbing the cage.

Sami reached the top of the cage but McIntyre dragged him back down before bouncing his head off the steel once again. McIntyre launched Sami into the cage a few more times before sending him across the ring with a throw. Drew followed it up with a Neckbreaker and set up for the Claymore but Sami started climbing. Sami kicked McIntyre a few ties and Drew fell. Sami made it back to the top of the cage again but McIntyre dragged him back in with a Superplex to the mat. McIntyre then connected with the Claymore for the pinfall victory.

Madcap Moss Attacked Happy Corbin

Happy Corbin came to the ring for an episode of Happy Talk. Corbin claimed Madcap Moss’ jokes were awful as the piped in boos reigned down. Happy claimed that Madcap Moss was still living off his victory in the Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal. Corbin claimed that he “molded and shaped Moss into the man he is today with his own two hands” and said he was going to destroy the one thing Moss loves the most. Corbin then welcomed the Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal trophy as his guest.

Two security officers carried the trophy down the entrance ramp. Corbin asked for a sledgehammer but one of the guards was revealed to be Madcap Moss. Madcap grabbed the sledgehammer and swung but Corbin ducked. Madcap chased Corbin around the ring and unloaded a bunch of punches. Moss launched Corbin through the ropes and into the ring post. Corbin retreated as Madcap celebrated with his trophy.

Ricochet Retained The Intercontinental Championship

Ricochet put the Intercontinental Championship on the line against Shanky. Jinder Mahal was ringside for the match. Shanky used his size to shove Ricochet to the corner with ease and hit him with a couple thunderous chops to the chest as Mahal applauded.

Shanky applied a Headlock in the middle of the ring but Ricochet was able to break free. Shanky slammed the champ to the mat and hit an Elbow Drop for a two count. Ricochet climbed to the top rope but Shanky sent him down with a Chokeslam. Ricochet knocked Shanky down with a Crossbody and went for the cover but Shanky powered out at two.

Ricochet booted Shanky in the face and climbed to the top turnbuckle. Shanky distracted referee Charles Robinson and Mahal tripped Ricochet up. Shanky went for a slam but Ricochet countered into a roll-up for the pinfall victory. Ricochet is still the Intercontinental Champion. Jinder Mahal shouted at Shanky after the match. Shanky yelled back and left Mahal behind in the ring.

Raquel Rodriguez Dominated In Her Debut

Raquel Rodriguez made her in-ring debut this week on SmackDown against Cat Cardoza. Cat attacked right away and connected with some knee strikes until the referee backed her away. Rodriguez hit a massive Clothesline and then a slam. Raquel flexed before hitting a big shoulder tackle. Rodriguez connected with two Fallaway Slams and climbed to the middle turnbuckle. Raquel hit a spinning Splash but Cat battled back. Cardoza hit a running knee to the face and choked her against the top rope. Rodriguez blocked a kick and hit a Powerbomb for the pinfall victory.

Drew McIntyre Sent A Message To Roman Reigns, Change To Tag Team Title Match At WrestleMania Backlash

RAW Tag Team Champions RK-Bro and SmackDown Tag Team Champions The Usos had a contract signing for their Winners Take All Tag Team Championship Unification match at WrestleMania Backlash. Adam Pearce moderated the signing. Pearce said four signatures on this contract and the match is official.

The Usos said they have nothing to prove to RK-Bro because everyone in the whole damn world knows that RK-Bro are the twos and they are the ones. The Usos added that RK-Bro will do a whole lot of acknowledging at WrestleMania Backlash. Riddle noted that he cannot tell The Usos apart from each other.

Orton said that Jey is the right hand man and Jimmy is nothing but a little bitch. A brawl broke out and the two teams battled in the corner. RK-Bro took control and Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns made his way to the ring with Paul Heyman. RK-Bro were distracted and Usos capitalized with an attack from behind.

The Bloodline beat RK-Bro down and Usos hit Riddle with the 3D. Roman ripped up the contract and shoved it in Riddle’s mouth. Reigns hit Riddle with some punches and Drew McIntyre’s theme hit. Roman ordered The Usos to fight him off and McIntyre knocked them out with ease. McIntyre and Reigns stared at each other as Drew was on the apron. McIntyre entered the ring with the Tribal Chief and traded punches. McIntyre launched Reigns across the ring and the champion retreated to end the segment.

Paul Heyman approached Adam Pearce backstage and said Reigns is not very happy this evening. Heyman suggested RK-Bro and Drew McIntyre versus The Usos & Roman Reigns. Pearce said that the titles are on the line and he cannot just change the match. Heyman threatened to file a complaint that Pearce is denying the WWE Universe the match. Paul told Pearce that he will make sure that match happens. The match was later announced as official with no mention of the tag titles being unified or on the line.

Shayna Baszler & Natalya Attacked The Women’s Tag Champs

Shayna Baszler faced Naomi tonight. Sasha Banks and Natalya were ringside for the match. Naomi & Banks will defend the Women’s Tag Team Championships against Natalya & Shayna Baszler in two weeks on SmackDown.

Baszler planted Naomi with a Suplex and applied a submission hold. Naomi escaped and rolled Baszler up for the win. After the match, Natalya attacked Naomi from behind but Sasha booted her out of the ring. Sasha went for a Dropkick but Natalya blocked it and applied a Sharpshooter on the apron as Baszler hit a Gutwrench Suplex in the ring. Shayna stomped on Naomi’s arm as Natalya held Banks back.

Xavier Woods def. Ridge Holland

Ridge Holland squared off against Xavier Woods this week on SmackDown. Holland slammed Woods down on the mat to start off the match and stomped on his hand. Holland was in control as SmackDown went to a commercial break.

When SmackDown returned, Holland leveled Woods with a shoulder tackle and connected with a series of elbows to the midsection. Woods tried to battle back but Ridge sent him to the mat with a headbutt before applying a Headlock.

Xavier Woods escaped but Ridge hit him with a Spinebuster for a near fall. Holland set up for a Powerbomb but Woods fell to the mat. Holland went for a Powerbomb but Woods countered into a roll-up for the pinfall victory.

Sheamus def. Kofi Kingston

Sheamus challenged Kofi Kingston to a match in an effort to show Ridge Holland how it is done. Kofi sent Sheamus out of the ring with a Clothesline and followed it up with a Trust Fall off the top rope. The action returned to the ring and Kingston beat Sheamus down in the corner.

Kingston went for SOS but Sheamus countered into the Irish Curse Backbreaker. Sheamus connected with two more Backbreakers and locked in a Crossface in the middle of the ring. Kofi battled to his feet and broke free with some elbows to the face. Sheamus connected with a Powerslam and geared up for the Brogue Kick.

Kofi ducked and hit the SOS for a near fall. Kingston climbed to the top rope but wound up jumping into a knee to the face. Sheamus quickly followed it up with the Brogue Kick for the pinfall victory. After the match, Ridge Holland attacked Xavier Woods and launched him into the barricade. He brought Woods over to Sheamus who set up a table ringside. Holland then Powerbombed Woods through the table and posed with Sheamus. A Tables Match was announced for next week between the two teams.

Ronda Rousey Won The Beat The Clock Challenge, Charlotte Attacked Drew Gulak Again

Charlotte Flair and Ronda Rousey competed in a Beat the Clock I Quit Challenge to close the show. Ronda Rousey faced Shotzi first and SmackDown Women’s Champion Charlotte Flair watched from ringside. Charlotte Flair will defend the SmackDown Women’s Championship against Ronda Rousey in an I Quit match at WrestleMania Backlash.

Rousey chased Shotzi around the ring for the first 25 seconds of the match. Rousey caught Shotzi in the ropes and dragged her in the ring. Ronda booted Shotzi in the face and then slammed her down on the ring apron. Rousey got Shotzi in an Ankle Lock and she quit at 1:41.

Charlotte Flair faced Aliyah in the Beat the Clock I Quit Challenge. Ronda Rousey watched the match from ringside. Charlotte beat Aliyah down to start off the match. Aliyah connected with a Bulldog and climbed to the top rope. Aliyah went for a Crossbody but Flair got out of the way. Flair connected with a big boot and traded words with Rousey. Charlotte went for the Figure Four but Aliyah booted her out of the ring. Flair got back into the ring and applied the Figure Four with 10 seconds left. Charlotte bridged into the Figure Eight but the time ran out and Rousey laughed from ringside.

Ronda high fived some fans and exited as Flair angrily stood in the ring. Charlotte got out of the ring and approached Drew Gulak and blamed him because he was serving as the timekeeper. Flair hit Gulak with a boot to the face and rang the bell. Charlotte then bashed Gulak over the back of the head with the ring bell to close the show.