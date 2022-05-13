WWE SmackDown Live Results & Discussion (5/13/22)

Welcome to SEScoops’ live results and discussion for the May 13th edition of WWE SmackDown. Tonight’s show airs live from the Mohegan Sun Arena at Casey Plaza in Wilkes-Barre, Pennsylvania. It is the first episode of SmackDown following WrestleMania Backlash last Sunday night.

SmackDown Results

Riddle def. Sami Zayn

Sami Zayn Interrupted RK-Bro

RAW Tag Team Champions RK-Bro (Randy Orton & Riddle) kicked off tonight’s SmackDown to a great reaction from the crowd. Orton said he is sick and tired of the chase, and it is very obvious that The Usos don’t have the balls to make any decisions for themselves. Orton added that Roman Reigns makes all the decisions for The Bloodline.

Riddle took the blame for the loss in the 6-man tag match at WrestleMania Backlash. Orton shouted that RK-Bro demands to become the WWE Undisputed Tag Team Champions. Randy wanted Roman Reigns to come to the ring but Sami Zayn came to the entrance ramp wearing a Bloodline t-shirt.

Zayn wondered if RK-Bro did not understand how things work here on SmackDown and he’s here to address the matter on the Bloodline’s behalf. Sami claimed that nobody wants to see this unification match and told RK-Bro that they would lose the match anyway. Zayn entered the ring and said he’s trying to address this with diplomacy and a loud “Sami sucks!” chant broke out.

Sami suggested that RK-Bro go back to RAW and never come back to SmackDown. Riddle referred to Sami as “Rusty” because he’s a ginger and the crowd chanted “Rusty!”. Zayn boasted about handling Shinsuke Nakamura last week and Orton wondered if he was the shot caller of the Bloodline. Randy added that Sami’s not just out here running his mouth and he’s a vital part of SmackDown.

Orton asked Sami to battle Riddle on behalf of the Bloodline. If Riddle wins, RK-Bro gets the Tag Team Title Unification match. Another “Rusty!” chant broke out and Sami accepted the challenge but wanted to delay it a few weeks. The camera cut to an empty entrance ramp before Adam Pearce showed up. Pearce made the match official, but noted that Sami Zayn cannot speak for the Bloodline and the match (with no stakes) starts now.

Riddle def. Sami Zayn, The Bloodline Will Respond Later Tonight

Sami Zayn then battled Riddle in a singles match. Riddle started off the match in control as Sami cowardly tried to get away. Sami caught Riddle with an elbow and then unloaded a flurry of punches to his face. Zayn taunted the crowd and started shouting at Cole & McAfee. Riddle connected with an Enziguri and both superstars fell to the mat. Riddle climbed to the top rope but Sami shoved him to the floor as SmackDown went to a break.

When SmackDown returned, Sami climbed to the top rope but Riddle joined him up there . Sami knocked him down with some punches and went for a Splash but Riddle countered with a knee to the face for a near fall. Zayn battled back with a Michinoku Driver and went for the cover but Riddle kicked out at the last moment.

Zayn went for the draping DDT but Riddle sent him to the floor with a Back Body Drop. Riddle hit a springboard Floating Bro before the action returned to the ring. Riddle followed it up with a Powerslam and the draping DDT. Riddle set up for an RKO but Sami rolled to the outside. Riddle followed him out there and Zayn shoved him into the ring post before dumping him over the barricade.

Sami rolled back into the ring and the referee began her count. Riddle got back into the ring at the last second and Sami started barking at the referee. Riddle capitalized and hit Zayn with the Bro Derek for the pinfall victory. RK-Bro celebrated in the ring after the match as The Bloodline watched from the locker room.

Roman Reigns wondered why are RK-Bro on SmackDown and boasted about beating them at Backlash. The Usos complained about RK-Bro claiming they cannot make any choices for themselves before saying “it is alright, we do this for The Bloodline”. Roman Reigns added “tonight, we’ll give them an answer” to end the segment.

Ronda Rousey vs. Raquel Rodriguez

New SmackDown Women’s Champion Ronda Rousey came to the ring to a great reaction from the crowd. Rousey defeated Charlotte Flair in an I Quit match at WrestleMania Backlash to win the title. Charlotte was written off television with an arm injury. Ronda raised the title and then issued an Open Challenge. Raquel Rodriguez (FKA as Raquel Gonzalez in NXT) answered and vowed to make history tonight.