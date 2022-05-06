WWE SmackDown Results (5/6/22): WrestleMania Backlash Go-Home Show, The Bloodline

WWE SmackDown aired live from the Nassau Veterans Memorial Coliseum in Uniondale, New York. It was the final episode of SmackDown before WrestleMania Backlash this Sunday night.

Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns & SmackDown Tag Team Champions The Usos (The Bloodline) met face-to-face with Drew McIntyre & RAW Tag Team Champions The Usos ahead of their 6-Man Tag Team match at WrestleMania Backlash. New Day battled Sheamus & Ridge Holland in a Tables match on tonight’s show as well.

SmackDown Results

Shayna Baszler def. Sasha Banks

Gunther def. Drew Gulak

Sheamus & Ridge Holland def. New Day in a Tables Match

Sami Zayn def. Shinsuke Nakamura via count out

Here are the takeaways from the WrestleMania Backlash go-home edition of SmackDown:

Charlotte Flair & Ronda Rousey Brawled

SmackDown Women’s Champion Charlotte Flair fwas set to face Aliyah to begin the show. Charlotte claimed everyone here paid their hard-earned money to see her and thanked them. Flair claimed that Aliyah clearly tapped out during the Beat the Clock Challenge last week and blamed timekeeper Drew Gulak for not ringing the bell. Flair vowed to make Rousey quit and cry in their I Quit match at WrestleMania Backlash.

Flair hit Aliyah with a cheap shot to start off the action. Flair just beat Aliyah down until Ronda Rousey rushed the ring. Rousey and Flair brawled to the outside and Charlotte sent Ronda into the barricade. They keep brawling until WWE security broke it up. Charlotte will defend the SmackDown Women’s Championship against Ronda Rousey in an I Quit match in two days at WrestleMania Backlash.

Shayna Baszler def. Sasha Banks

Sasha Banks battled Shayna Baszler tonight on SmackDown. Natalya and Naomi were ringside for the match. Shayna controlled the action early and hit a Gutwrench Suplex for a near fall. Banks battled back and sent Baszler into the turnbuckle. Baszler responded with a Side Slam as SmackDown went to a commercial break.

When SmackDown returned, Baszler was on the outside and Sasha hit a Dropkick through the ropes. Banks hit Double Knees back in the ring and went for the cover but Shayna kicked out at two. Sasha hit Natalya with a Hurricanrana on the outside and returned to the ring. Shayna caught Banks with a knee to the face for a near fall. Baszler rolled Sasha up and Natalya grabbed her leg for leverage and Banks couldn’t kick out.

After the match, Natalya and Shayna Baszler attacked the Women’s Tag Team Champions and beat them down. Baszler went to stomp on Sasha’s elbow but Naomi broke it up to end the segment. Banks & Naomi will defend the Women’s Tag Team Championships against Natalya & Baszler next week on SmackDown.

Madcap Moss Interrupted Happy Corbin

Happy Corbin made his way to the ring for another edition of Happy Talk as SmackDon went to a commercial break. Madcap Moss immediately interrupted on the jumbotron and started cracking jokes about Corbin’s outfit. Madcap Moss then made his way to the ring and suggested that Corbin become “Entertaining Corbin”. Moss added that Corbin used to be called the “Lone Wolf” but unfortunately wolves have hair. Madcap started a “Big Bald Wolf” chant and Corbin left the ring. Corbin will face Moss this Sunday at WrestleMania Backlash.

Gunther Dominated

Drew Gulak faced Gunther tonight on SmackDown. Ludwig Kaiser introduced Gunther and was ringside for the match. Gulak did not know who his opponent was before the match. Gunther immediately took control of the match and went to work on Gulak’s shoulder. Drew tried to battle back but Gunther sent him to the canvas with a thunderous chop.

Gunther followed it up with another loud chop and then bounced Gulak’s face off the turnbuckle. Gunther stretched Drew out over the top turnbuckle as Ludwig cheered him on. Gunther brought Gulak into the ring and applied the Sleeper Hold before hitting a Powerbomb for the pinfall victory.

Sheamus & Ridge Holland Won The Tables Match, Butch Returned

New Day (Xavier Woods & Kofi Kingston) faced Ridge Holland & Sheamus in a Tables match. Sheamus and Woods started off the match and Xavier connected with a Tornado DDT. Sheamus hit an Atomic Drop but Woods responded with a Dropkick that sent the Celtic Warrior out of the ring.

Holland attacked Woods from behind but Xavier escaped and tagged in Kofi. Kingston hit a leaping Clothesline off the top rope but Sheamus dragged him out of the ring. Woods hit Sheamus with a Crossbody and New Day posed for the crowd. New Day bashed Sheamus with a table a couple times and brought it into the ring.

Woods and Kofi set up the table before unloading some punches on Holland in the corner of the ring. New Day went for a Suplex but Sheamus got the table out of the way and the match continued. Sheamus hit a couple Clotheslines and then a Backbreaker on Kofi.

Sheamus set up a table and went for a Powerbomb but Woods broke it up. Holland charged at Woods but Xavier got out of way. Holland crashed into the steps as Kofi caught Sheamus with a Superkick. Kingston climbed to the top rope and connected with a Splash that sent both superstars through the barricade as SmackDown went to a commercial break.

When SmackDown returned, Sheamus hit Woods with the 10 Beats of the Bodhran as Holland did the same against the barricade. Kingston planted Ridge with SOS and sent Sheamus to the ring apron. Sheamus hit Kingston with White Noise on the ring apron. Woods caught Sheamus with a Dropkick and then battled with Ridge Holland in the ring.

Woods hit Holland with a Neckbreaker and then a boot to the face. Xavier set up a table hut Holland caught him with a headbutt. Woods responded with a Superkick and put Ridge on top of the table. Woods made his way to the top rope but Sheamus tripped him up.

Sheamus slammed Woods’ head off the turnbuckle but turned around into a Dropkick from Kofi. Kingston followed it up with a Splash and started clearing off the announce table. Kofi put Sheamus on top of the announce table as Woods started climbing. Butch made his triumphant return from under the ring and attacked Kofi. Sheamus hit Woods with a Brogue Kick and rolled him in the ring. Sheamus and Holland then Powerbombed Woods through the table for the victory. Butch attacked Xavier Woods after the match until Sheamus & Ridge pulled him away.

Lacey Evans Returned

Lacey Evans returned tonight after another vignette about her struggles. Evans then returned with a bizarre introduction. The announcer asked the crowd to show respect and applaud the returning superstar. Evans then got a great reaction, posed, and that was the segment. There wasn’t a promo, just a wave from Lacey Evans. A hype video was then shown for Raquel Rodriguez to immediately move on from the return as well.

Sami Zayn def. Shinsuke Nakamura via Count Out

Shinsuke Nakamura was interviewed backstage and vowed to get revenge on Roman Reigns. Sami Zayn told Paul Heyman that Nakamura is out for revenge. Sami vowed to handle Shinsuke Nakamura on Reigns’ behalf as long as Paul tells Reigns what is going on. Paul told Sami that the Tribal Chief respects Sami’s initiative and promised to tell Reigns about this.

Sami Zayn battled Shinsuke Nakamura tonight on SmackDown. Sami controlled the match early but Shinsuke responded with an Enziguri. Nakamura followed it up with the sliding German Suplex for a two count. Sami hit a Michinoku Driver as SmackDown went to a break.

Nakamura got Sami in an armbar when SmackDown returned. Sami escaped and rolled to the outside but Shinsuke followed him out there. Nakamura hit a boot to the face and Sami tried to hide behind the announce table. Sami caught Nakamura with a Helluva Kick and rolled back into the ring to win the match via count out.

Drew McIntyre & RK-Bro Sent A Message To The Bloodline

RAW Tag Team Champions RK-Bro made their entrance as SmackDown went to a break. Riddle acknowledged Orton as his best friend. Orton acknowledged that he took the title from McIntyre in the past and Drew acknowledged that he then took the title back. They continued to mock the Tribal Chief’s catchphrase until Roman Reigns’ theme hit.

The Bloodline got into the ring and started brawling with RK-Bro and Drew McIntyre. Roman caught Drew McIntyre with a Superman Punch and The Usos held Drew up. Reigns unloaded some punches until Riddle broke it up. Ridde hit an RKO and then Orton connected with an RKO as well. McIntyre leveled Roman Reigns with a Claymore and The Bloodline retreated to close the show. The Bloodline will battle RK-Bro & Drew McIntyre in a 6-man tag team match at WrestleMania Backlash.