WWE SmackDown Live Results & Discussion (6/10/22)

Welcome to SEScoops’ live results and discussion for the June 10th edition of WWE SmackDown. Tonight’s SmackDown airs live from the Raising Cane’s River Center in Baton Rouge, LA.

Here is what has been announced for tonight’s show:

MITB Qualifier: Lacey Evans vs. Xia Li

MITB Qualifier: Drew McIntyre vs. Sheamus

Intercontinental Championship: Ricochet (c) vs. Gunther

Riddle vs. Sami Zayn (Riddle gets title shot against Reigns if he wins, has to leave SmackDown if he loses)

Share your thoughts in the comment section below and refresh the page during SmackDown for live updates!

MITB Qualifier: Drew McIntyre vs. Sheamus

Sami Zayn versus Riddle was announced for tonight’s main event. Riddle will get a title shot against Roman Reigns if he wins but will be removed from the SmackDown roster if he loses.

Drew McIntyre squared off against Sheamus in a MITB Qualifier. Butch attempted to attack McIntyre backstage before the match but Drew swatted him away. Butch then angrily accompanied Sheamus down the ramp and was ringside for the match. McIntyre dominated the action early and lit up the Celtic Warrior’s chest with some chops.

Sheamus shrugged them off and leveled Drew with a shoulder tackle. McIntyre hopped right up and planted Sheamus with a Michinoku Driver for a one count. Sheamus went for 10 Beats of the Bodhran but McIntyre cut him off at 5. Drew then clubbed Sheamus across the chest several times before bringing him to the apron. Sheamus shoved McIntyre into the ring post and hit White Noise on the ring apron as SmackDown went to a commercial break.