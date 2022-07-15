WWE SmackDown Results (7/15/22): SummerSlam Referee Announced, Liv Morgan vs. Natalya, Theory

WWE SmackDown aired live from the Amway Center in Orlando, Florida. Jimmy Uso battled Angelo Dawkins in the main event. The special guest referee for The Usos vs. Street Profits at SummerSlam was also revealed during tonight’s show. In addition to the takeaways below, it was announced that Max Dupri’s sister, Maxxine Dupri will debut next week.

WWE SmackDown Results (7/15):

Championship Contender’s match: Liv Morgan def. Natalya

Drew McIntyre def. Ridge Holland

Madcap Moss def. Theory via DQ

Angelo Dawkins def. Jimmy Uso

Here are the takeaways from this week’s SmackDown:

Pat McAfee Returned

Pat McAfee kicked off tonight’s show and vowed to smack the bad tattoos off of “bum ass Corbin” at SummerSlam. McAfee recalled being roommates with Corbin while they were on the Indianapolis Colts. Pat claimed that Corbin used to be a humble guy but turned into an arrogant douchebag after joining WWE.

Happy Corbin interrupted on the jumbotron and claimed that McAfee needs to take a seat at the commentary table where he belongs. Corbin noted that he’s a fighter and McAfee used to punt footballs. Corbin said he will be staying away from McAfee and the WWE Universe until SummerSlam.

Liv Morgan def. Natalya

Liv Morgan battled Natalya in a Championship Contender’s match tonight on SmackDown. If Natalya defeated the champion, she would get a future title shot. Natalya controlled the action early but Liv responded with a Dropkick for a two count. Liv went for Oblivion but Natalya was able to escape and sent the champion into the ring post as SmackDown went to a break.

When SmackDown returned, Liv connected with a Dropkick off the top rope and followed it up with an Enziguri. Morgan connected with a Backstabber and went for a Splash but Natalya blocked it. Natalya connected with a German Suplex for a two count. Natalya followed it up with a Powerbomb for another two count. Liv battled back and hit the Oblivion for the pinfall victory.

After the match, Kayla interviewed the SmackDown Women’s Champion in the middle of the ring. Liv noted that she is walking into her title defense against Ronda Rousey at SummerSlam as the underdog, but vowed to walk out still the champion.

New Day Tricked The Viking Raiders

Money in the Bank winner Theory was interviewed backstage and was quickly interrupted by Paul Heyman. Paul shook Theory’s hand and claimed that it did not make business sense for him to cash in Roman Reigns. He suggested that he will give him a title shot if he doesn’t cash in but Theory said he is cashing in at SummerSlam no matter what.

New Day dressed up like The Viking Raiders tonight and made their way to the ring as SmackDown went to a break. When SmackDown returned, Erik and Ivar marched to the ring after Kofi and Xavier called them imposters. Woods then played the trombone and Shanky & Jinder Mahal beat The Viking Raiders down from behind.

Gunther & Lacey Evans Promos

Kayla Braxton interviewed Intercontinental Champion Gunther and Ludwig Kaiser backstage. Gunther hit Ludwig with a bunch of chops to the chest last week after he lost his singles match against Shinsuke Nakamura. Gunther said there is no room for failure and that Ludwig’s loss will not be tolerated. The IC Champion then delivered another big chop to Kaiser’s chest.

Lacey Evans made her way to the ring. The crowd booed and Evans grabbed a microphone. She said she’s better than all the fans and has overcome a bunch of obstacles in her life to get here. Lacey called herself an American hero and an example of everything the fans cannot be. Evans then told the fans to go to hell and left the ring.

Drew McIntyre Picked Up A Win

Drew McIntyre faced Ridge Holland tonight. Ridge got in some offense early but Drew battled back. McIntyre planted Ridge with White Noise while trash talking with Sheamus. Drew then hit the Claymore for the pinfall victory. The match was originally supposed to be Sheamus versus McIntyre to determine which star gets a title shot at Clash at the Castle.

Madcap Moss vs. Theory Ended In A DQ

Theory faced Madcap Moss tonight on SmackDown. Before the match, Paul Heyman approached Madcap backstage and tried to get him to deal with Theory. Heyman again promised a title match against Roman Reigns but Madcap said that Heyman sounds “really worried about Theory cashing in at SummerSlam”.

Madcap controlled the action early and slammed Theory to the canvas. Theory battled back and got Moss in a Headlock. Moss broke free but Theory connected with a shoulder tackle and flexed over Madcap. Moss hopped up and leveled Theory with a shoulder tackle of his own. Moss then flexed over Theory and showed off his power with a big Fallaway Slam. Moss sent Theory out of the ring with a Clothesline and followed him out there. Theory leapfrogged Moss and Madcap crashed into the steel steps as SmackDown went to a commercial break.

When SmackDown returned, Theory hit Moss with a Dropkick and went for the cover but Madcap wouldn’t stay down. Theory got Moss in a Headlock in the middle of the ring. Madcap escaped but Theory caught him with a flurry of punches. Moss responded with a big shoulder tackle and both superstars fell to the canvas.

Moss connected with a Spinebuster for a close two count. Moss went for a Powerbomb but Theory countered into a Blue Thunder Bomb for a near fall. The action spilled out of the ring and ended in a disqualification after Theory hit Madcap with his MITB briefcase. Moss vowed to win the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship at SummerSlam.

Sami Zayn interrupted and had his arm in a sling. The Honorary Uce strongly recommended that Theory apologize for threatening to cash in against Reigns. The Usos joined the party and Theory retreated. Madcap Moss then threw Theory like a dart into the ring post.

Jeff Jarrett Will Be The Special Guest Referee At SummerSlam

Jimmy Uso battled Angelo Dawkins in the main event. Montez Ford and Jey Uso were ringside for the match, Sami Zayn joined commentary. Dawkins connected with a Spinebuster early for a near fall. Jimmy sent Angelo to the ring apron and hit him with an Enziguri. Angelo battled back and knocked Jimmy to the outside with a Clothesline. Dawkins then delivered a big shoulder tackle that sent Jimmy flying over the barricade and into the timekeeper’s area as SmackDown went to the final commercial break of the night.

When SmackDown returned, Dawkins connected with a Neckbreaker for a near fall. The referee got knocked down and missed Jimmy Uso with the match won. Dawkins hit the Sky High for the pinfall victory. Sami Zayn shouted that his shoulder was up and referee Charles Robinson was wrong.

Adam Pearce showed up at the end of the show and said there is nothing worse than losing to a questionable call. Pearce announced that Jeff Jarrett will be the special guest referee for the Undisputed Tag Team Championships.