WWE SmackDown Live Results & Discussion (8/12/22)

SmackDown Results (8/12)

Raquel Rodriguez & Aliyah advanced to the 2nd round of the Women’s Tag Team Tournament

Hit Row def. enhancement talent

Raquel Rodriguez & Aliyah Advanced In The Women’s Tag Tournament

Shotzi & Xia Li battled Raquel Rodriguez & Aliyah in the first round of the Women’s Tag Team Tournament. Raquel dominated the action early and sent Shotzi flying across the ring. Natalya and Sonya Deville were shown watching from ringside as Aliyah tagged in. Aliyah hit a Dropkick and went for the cover on Xia Li but Shotzi broke it up. The action spilled out of the ring and Aliyah hit a Crossbody onto Xia off the ring apron. Raquel and Shotzi then traded punches outside the ring as SmackDown went to a commercial break.

When SmackDown returned, Shotzi and Xia Li were in control and had Aliyah isolated in the corner of the ring. Aliyah battled back and booted Xia in the face. Rodriguez tagged in and got in some offense. Aliyah leveled Shotzi with a Blockbuster as Raquel connected with the Texana Bomb on Xia Li for the pinfall victory. Raquel and Aliyah advanced to the 2nd round of the Women’s Tag Team Tournament.

Karrion Kross Promo, The Usos Attack Drew McIntyre

Karrion Kross cut a backstage promo with Scarlett by his side. Kross said that they were cast out of paradise, but they wanted for the perfect time to strike with vengeance. Karrion added that everybody knows about The Bloodline, but in the end, everybody pays the toll. Kross then looked around the corner and stared at Drew McIntyre. Drew then made his entrance as SmackDown went to a break.

Drew McIntyre cut a promo and brought up Kross jumping him from behind last week on SmackDown. McIntyre noted that he plans to do horrible things to Kross, but noted that he made an impact by attacking the #1 contender and staring down the champion. He told Karrion that he will three options when they have a match, a knockout, a hospital, or the graveyard.

McIntyre announced that Roman Reigns is not here tonight and the crowd booed. Drew noted that it took the entire Bloodline and Paul Heyman to get the job done against Brock Lesnar. McIntyre boasted about his WrestleMania victory over Lesnar before Kross’ theme hit. Scarlett made her way to the ring as Drew smirked. The Usos then attacked Drew from behind as Scarlett watched on the ring apron. Jimmy and Jey hit McIntyre with the 1D and trash-talked with Scarlett to end the segment.

The Viking Raiders Were Ready For Kofi Kingston

Kofi Kingston tried to attack the Viking Raiders with a kendo stick once again this week but it backfired. Erik and Ivar used their shields to block the kendo stick strikes and beat down the former WWE Champion. Ivar launched Kofi in the air into Erik’s shield. Ivar climbed on top of the barricade and hit Kofi with a Splash.

Drew McIntyre Attacked The Usos

Sami Zayn knocked on Roman Reigns’ door once again and The Usos answered. Drew beat Jimmy and Jey down as Sami retreated. McIntyre vowed to beat The Usos’ asses every week if they keep getting involved.

Hit Row Returned

B-Fab accompanied Ashante The Adonis and AJ ‘Top Dolla’ Francis to the ring for a tag team match against two jobbers. Top Dolla hit a running knee strike in the corner as Ashante hit a slam. Hit Row hit a Dropkick/Suplex combo for the pinfall victory.