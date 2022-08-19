WWE SmackDown Live Results & Discussion (8/19/22)

Welcome to SEScoops live results and discussions post for tonight’s show. The 1,200th edition of WWE SmackDown airs live from the Bell Centre in Montreal, Quebec, Canada. Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns and Drew McIntyre will meet face-to-face tonight ahead of their title match at Clash at the Castle on September 3rd.

Here is what has been announced for tonight’s show:

Roman Reigns & Drew McIntyre face-to-face

Fatal 5-Way (Happy Corbin, Sami Zayn, Madcap Moss, Sheamus, Ricochet) to determine #1 contender for the Intercontinental Championship

Viking Raiders to have a “Viking Funderal” for The New Day

NXT’s Toxic Attraction will battle Sonya Deville & Natalya in the tournament for the vacant WWE Women’s Tag Team Championships

