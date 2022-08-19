Friday, August 19, 2022
WWE SmackDown Live Results & Discussion (8/19/22)

By Robert Lentini
Welcome to SEScoops live results and discussions post for tonight’s show. The 1,200th edition of WWE SmackDown airs live from the Bell Centre in Montreal, Quebec, Canada. Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns and Drew McIntyre will meet face-to-face tonight ahead of their title match at Clash at the Castle on September 3rd.

Here is what has been announced for tonight’s show:

  • Roman Reigns & Drew McIntyre face-to-face
  • Fatal 5-Way (Happy Corbin, Sami Zayn, Madcap Moss, Sheamus, Ricochet) to determine #1 contender for the Intercontinental Championship
  • Viking Raiders to have a “Viking Funderal” for The New Day
  • NXT’s Toxic Attraction will battle Sonya Deville & Natalya in the tournament for the vacant WWE Women’s Tag Team Championships

Share your thoughts in the comments section below and refresh this page during WWE SmackDown for live updates!

