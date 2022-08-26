WWE SmackDown Live Results & Discussion (8/26/22)

WWE SmackDown airs live tonight from the Little Caesars Arena in Detroit Michigan. Sami Zayn will battle Drew McIntyre tonight. Drew will face Roman Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship at Clash at the Castle on September 3rd.

Here is what has been announced for tonight’s SmackDown:

New Day return

Ricochet vs. Happy Corbin

Second Change Fatal 4-Way in Women’s Tag Team Tournament

Drew McIntyre vs. Sami Zayn

