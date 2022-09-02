WWE SmackDown Results (9/2/22): Roman Reigns & Drew McIntyre, Clash at the Castle Go-Home Show

WWE SmackDown was taped last week and aired live tonight on Fox. It was the final episode of the blue brand before WWE Clash at the Castle tomorrow. Roman Reigns celebrated two years as champion on tonight’s show.

WWE SmackDown Results

The Viking Raiders def. The New Day in a Viking Rules match

Karrion Kross def. Drew Gulak via submission

Hit Row def. Maximum Male Models

Shinsuke Nakamura def. Happy Corbin

Butch def. Ludwig Kaiser

Here are the takeaways from this week’s show:

The Viking Raiders def. The New Day

The New Day battled The Viking Raiders in a Viking Rules match. Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods controlled the action early and sent Erik and Ivar out of the ring. New Day flipped onto the Viking Raiders and bashed them with a shield. Kofi hit a Splash off the barricade for a near fall as SmackDown went to a commercial break.

When SmackDown returned, the Viking Raiders had battled back and Ivar his a big Splash on Xavier Woods against the barricade for a two count. Kofi grabbed a kendo stick but Erik booted it away. Erik rolled Kofi into the ring but Kingston grabbed the kendo stick again. Kofi hit Erik a couple of times but he shrugged it off and planted the former WWE Champion with a Spinebuster for a near fall.

Viking Raiders continued to dominate and isolated Xavier in the ring. Ivar hit him with a Powerslam off the middle turnbuckle and went for the cover. Kofi jumped off the top turnbuckle and delivered a Double Stomp to Ivar to break it up as SmackDown went to another break.

Woods and Kingston brought some steel chairs into the ring when the blue brand returned. Erik leveled Xavier with a punch to the face but Kofi got into the ring. New Day planted Erik with a Russian Leg Sweep on top of the chair and went for the cover but Ivar broke it up with a Splash at two. Erik and Xavier battled out of the ring as Ivar climbed to the top rope. Ivar went for a giant Moonsault but Kofi dodged it and he crashed to the cavnas.

Kingston hit Ivar with a Splash and Woods followed it up with an Elbow Drop. Woods went for the cover but Erik broke it up at two. New Day knocked Viking Raiders out of the ring and to the entrance ramp. They then leaped off a the viking ship platform/stage attatched to the ring for a Splash but couldn’t put Erik and Ivar away.

Erik launched Kofi into the ring post and battled with Woods next to some tables. Kofi leaped off the top rope but Ivar launched a shield at his face. The Viking Raiders followed it up with a Powerbomb on Woods through the tables for the pinfall victory.

Liv Morgan & Shayna Baszler Traded Words

Kayla Braxton interviewed Shayna Baszler ahead of her match against Liv Morgan for the SmackDown Women’s Championship tomorrow at Clash at the Castle. Baszler vowed to rip Liv apart limb by limb until she begs her to stop. Liv showed up and told Shayna that she will not tap out at the premium live event. Morgan added that she’s going to rip Shayna’s arm off to end the promo.

Karrion Kross Dominated His SmackDown In-Ring Debut

Karrion Kross faced Drew Gulak tonight on SmackDown. Kross hit a big boot before applying a Kirura Lock for the submission victory. Karrion and Scarlett posed in the ring after the match before tying Drew Gulak up in the ropes.

Ronda Rousey Embarrassed Adam Pearce

Ronda Rousey came down to the ring and complained about Adam Pearce having her arrested. Pearce interrupted and said that it was Ronda’s actions that caused her arrest. Ronda said that “just doing your job” is the excuse of “spineless middle managers” across the world. Ronda handed Pearce a note that said her suspension is over and she will resume in-ring competition immediately.

Adam stated that it was his duty to call the police and Ronda questioned his opinion over the “most recognizable female athlete in the industry”. Adam shouted that he has no issue with the WWE Board of Directors’ decision, he has an issue with Ronda Rousey. Pearce said that the people call Ronda “The Baddest Woman on the Planet” and Adam told Ronda that she is the single biggest bitch he’s ever met. Ronda then locked Pearce in an Armbar as the crowd erupted.

Hit Row def. Maximum Male Models

Hit Row (AJ “Top Dolla” Francis & Ashante “Thee” Adonis) battled Maximum Male Models (Mansoor & Mace) tonight. B-Fab of Hit Row, Max and Maxxiine Dupri from MMM were ringside. Los Lotharios (Angel and Humberto) interrupted but Hit Row took them out. Adonis beat down Mansoor and tagged in Top Dolla. He connected with a slam for the pinfall victory before a brawl broke out. MMM and Los Lotharios beat Hit Row down until the Street Profits made the save. Street Profits and Hit Row posed in the ring as the heels retreated.

Shinsuke Nakamura Returned With A Win, Happy Corbin Left With JBL

Happy Corbin squared off against Shinsuke Nakamura tonight on SmackDown. Pat McAfee danced around on the announce table as Nakamura made his way to the ring. Corbin hit Deep Six early and went for the cover but Shinsuke kicked out at two. Happy went for a Clothesline but Shinsuke caught him with the Kinshasa for the pinfall victory.

A limo then pulled up in the parking lot that appeared to belong to JBL and Happy Corbin got inside.

Butch Picked Up A Win

Butch battled Ludwig Kaiser tonight on SmackDown. Sheamus, Ridge Holland, and Intercontiental Champion Gunther were ringside for the match. Gunther will defend the Intercontinental Championship tomorrow at Clash at the Castle against Sheamus.

Butch tackled Ludwig and unloaded some punches to start off the match. Ludwig responded with a throat chop and stood on Butch’s hair while posing in the ring. Butch knocked Ludwig out of the ring and hit him with a dive. Gunther and Sheamus argued as SmackDown went to a break.

When SmackDown returned, Butch connected with an Enziguri and followed it up with a release German Suplex for a two count. Kaiser battled back with an Enziguri of his own and then hit a Dropkick for a near fall. Butch booted Ludwig in the face but Kaiser responded with a Tilt-A-Whirl Slam for a two count. Butch bent back Ludwig’s fingers and followed it up with the Bitter End for the pinfall victory.

After the match, Gunther got in the ring with the IC Championship around his waist. He challenged Sheamus to a fight and The Celtic Warrior asked the Brawling Brutes to exit the ring. Ludwig then got in the way and Gunther retreated to end the segment.

Drew McIntyre Ruined Roman Reigns’ Celebration

Sami Zayn (sporting a man bun) hosted the celebration for Roman Reigns’ incredible two-year run as champion. Zayn asked Jimmy if he minded that he was hosting and Jimmy told him to do his thing. Jey then interrupted and started hosting it himself. Sami kept firing up the crowd and making comments after everything Jey said. Jimmy told Sami to stop before The Bloodline all posed in the ring as they waited for Roman Reigns.

The Tribal Chief arrived in the parking lot but was greeted with a kick from Drew McIntyre. Drew made his way to the ring as Sami and The Usos argued over who was going to stand up to him. Sami took charge and McIntyre dropped him with a Glasgow Kiss. Drew then battled with The Usos and sent them both out of the ring. Sami tried to help out and got a Claymore to the face.

Drew put Jey through the announce table and then hit Jimmy with a Spear through the barricade. McIntyre grabbed a microphone and said that he will never stop. McIntyre boasted about tearing up The Bloodline and vowed to kick Roman’s head off at Clash at the Castle tomorrow.