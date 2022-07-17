WWE SmackDown Superstar Gets New Entrance Music

One WWE superstar on the SmackDown roster has a brand new theme song.

WWE officials have no problem switching things up when it comes to its characters. This ranges from gimmick overhauls to smaller tweaks in order to see a vision through for a superstar.

This doesn’t just apply to the NXT developmental brand. Superstars on both Raw and SmackDown have undergone numerous changes.

In the case of this young WWE superstar, it’s fresh entrance music.

Raquel Rodriguez Has New Theme Song

(via WWE)

Raquel Rodriguez wasn’t featured on the FOX broadcast of the July 15 episode of Friday Night SmackDown. She was, however, in action for a dark match against Sonya Deville before the show went on the air.

When Raquel made her entrance, fans noticed new theme music for the promising star.

WWE has been quick to push Rodriguez as a young prospect on the blue brand. She gave Ronda Rousey all she could handle on her main roster debut.

Rodriguez also competed in the 2022 women’s Money in the Bank ladder match.

Take a listen to Raquel Rodriguez’s new theme song below: