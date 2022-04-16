WWE SmackDown Results (4/15): RK-Bro & The Usos, Title Match, Charlotte Flair Attacks

WWE SmackDown aired live from the DCU Center in Worcester, MA. RAW Tag Team Champions RK-Bro appeared on tonight’s SmackDown to confront SmackDown Tag Team Champions The Usos. In addition to the takeaways below, Lacey Evans had another vignette tonight ahead of her upcoming return.

SmackDown Results

Rhea Ripley def. Naomi Madcap Moss def. Humberto Drew McIntyre def. Sami Zayn via count out Ricochet def. Jinder Mahal to retain the Intercontinental Championship Riddle def. Jimmy Uso

Here are the takeaways from tonight’s episode of SmackDown:

RK-Bro Accepted The Usos’ Challenge For Winners Take All Match At WrestleMania Backlash

RAW Tag Team Champions RK-Bro showed up this week on Friday and called SmackDown Tag Team Champions The Usos to the ring. Jimmy and Jey said that the RAW Tag Team Champions have showed up in The Bloodline‘s territory. The Usos bragged about themselves for a bit and Randy Orton looked like he wanted to rip their heads off as he paced back and forth.

Orton said he respects their whole family but The Usos are assholes. Randy added that Big Dog must have left the bitches off the leash. Orton laughed in their faces for bragging about records while he has been doing that for 20 years. RK-Bro then accepted The Usos challenge for a unifying title match (presumably at WrestleMania Back on May 8th) and the two teams circled each other. The Usos and RK-Bro raised their titles. The Usos got in a cheap shot on Riddle and exited the ring to end the segment.

Adam Pearce had a conversation with RK-Bro backstage and told them that “the higher ups are still deliberating on whether or not to have the unifying match. Pearce announced that Riddle will face Jimmy Uso tonight and hopefully he will have answer on the title match before the show ends. It was later announced that the Winners Take All match will take place at WrestleMania Backlash.

Rhea Ripley def. Naomi

Rhea Ripley battled Naomi tonight. Sasha Banks & Naomi will defend the Women’s Tag Team Championships against Liv Morgan & Rhea Ripley next Monday on RAW. Morgan defeated Sasha Banks on last week’s SmackDown and lost to Naomi on this past Monday’s episode of RAW. Sasha Banks and Liv Morgan were ringside for tonight’s contest.

Rhea shoved Naomi to the corner to begin the action. Naomi escaped but Rhea put her on the top turnbuckle. Naomi booted Rhea away but Ripley connected with a Clothesline. Naomi battled back and knocked Ripley out of the ring. Ripley got back inside and slammed Naomi to the mat. Ripley climbed to the top turnbuckle but Naomi caught her with a boot to the face that knocked Rhea to the floor. Naomi went after her and walked into a massive Clothesline as SmackDown went to a commercial break.

When SmackDown returned, Naomi hit a Crossbody off the top turnbuckle and went for the cover but Ripley kicked out at two. Ripley responded with a Northern Lights Suplex for a a near fall. Rhea went for Riptide off the middle rope but Naomi escaped. Ripley leaped off the top rope and hit a Dropkick for a close two count.

Naomi ducked under a Clothesline and hit Ripley with an Enziguri. Naomi followed it up with a Full Nelson Slam and went for the cover but Ripley powered out at two. Rhea then quickly went after Naomi and slammed her with the Riptide for the pinfall victory. Rhea Ripley and Liv Morgan then taunted Sasha Banks after the match.

Madcap Moss Dominated

Happy Corbin was interviewed backstage tonight about his brawl with former tag partner Madcap Moss last week. Corbin claimed that Moss was deadweight and he’s at peak happiness now without him. Madcap Moss battled Humberto tonight. Before the match, Madcap put his buttocks on Los Lotharios’ kiss cam.

Angel was ringside for the match. Humberto got in some offense early before Madcap Moss hit him with a big shoulder tackle. Moss followed it up with a Fallaway Slam and then a Neckbreaker for the pinfall victory. Madcap versus Angel was announced for next week.

Charlotte Flair Attacked Drew Gulak & Sent A Message To Ronda Rousey

Drew Gulak made his debut as an announcer and welcomed SmackDown Women’s Champion Charlotte Flair to the ring after she intimidated him backstage.

Don't be nervous, @DrewGulak. You got this.@MsCharlotteWWE wants an interview in the middle of the ring on #SmackDown! pic.twitter.com/VAIr5bvphR — WWE (@WWE) April 16, 2022

Drew Gulak asked Charlotte if she was concerned with Ronda Rousey‘s submission game. Charlotte claimed that she was trying to protect Ronda by telling her to go to the back of the line because we all know how fragile Rousey’s ego is. Flair noted that Ronda lost to her at WrestleMania and can’t imagine the humiliation she will feel after losing the I Quit match at WrestleMania Backlash.

Charlotte called Drew Gulak a quitter that is now asking her stupid questions. Charlotte said everyone in the crowd was a quitter too but not her. Charlotte raised the SmackDown Women’s Championship and claimed that she is a submission master. Flair told Gulak that he doesn’t deserve to interview her and demanded he leave the ring.

Drew McIntyre def. Sami Zayn via Count Out Again

Sami Zayn battled Drew McIntyre tonight. Sami Zayn claimed that he did not run away from Drew last week. Zayn claimed that he is a master strategist and is going to defeat Drew tonight in the middle of the ring and regain the respect that these people owe him.

The bell rang and Sami rolled out of the ring. McIntyre caught him and rolled him back inside. Sami ran away again and hid behind Pat McAfee. Drew blasted Sami in the face and gave Pat a high five before the action returned to the ring.

McIntyre slammed Sami into the turnbuckles and sent him across the ring with a Belly to Belly throw. McIntyre went for the Claymore but Sami ran away. McIntyre caught him again and rolled him into the ring. Sami escaped again after dodging the Claymore. Sami got counted out and Drew chased after him through the crowd to end the segment. It was announced that Sami Zayn will face Drew McIntyre in a Lumberjack match next week.

Ricochet Retained The IC Title

Ricochet defended the Intercontinental Championship against Jinder Mahal tonight. Shanky was ringside for the match. Mahal dominated the action early but couldn’t keep the champion down. Ricochet hit a Crossbody off the top rope and went for the cover but Mahal kicked out at two.

Jinder went for the Khallas but Ricochet was able to escape. Ricochet connected with the Recoil but Shanky pulled Jinder to the outside. Ricochet took them both out with a Crossbody and posed on the entrance ramp. The champion rolled Mahal back into the ring and hit a Shooting Star Press for the pinfall victory. Ricochet is still the Intercontinental Champion.

Riddle def. Jimmy Uso

Jimmy Uso faced Riddle in tonight’s main event. Before the match, Sheamus, Ridge Holland, and Butch attacked New Day backstage.

Riddle went for the RKO right away but Jimmy rolled out of the ring. Riddle chased him back into the ring and ran into a Clothesline. Jimmy hit Riddle with some punches but he shrugged them off and connected with a Gutwrench Suplex. Uso battled back and slammed Riddle on the ring apron. Jimmy sent Riddle into the steel steps and then the barricade. Uso followed it up with a Superkick that knocked Riddle into the timekeeper’s area as SmackDown went to a final commercial break.

The action was back in the ring when SmackDown returned and Jimmy was in control. Riddle hit Jimmy with a kick and he cartoonishly stumbled backwards with his fists still in the air to the corner. Riddle hit him with an Exploder Suplex and then a running kick to the face. Riddle followed it up with a GTS for a two count.

Riddle climbed to the top turnbuckle and went for the Floating Bro but Jimmy got his knees up. Jimmy hit a pop-up Samoan Drop and went for the cover but Riddle was able to kick out at the last moment and the match continued. Orton and Jey started arguing and Jimmy capitalized with a Dropkick through the ropes on Randy. Riddle climbed to the top rope but Jey tripped him up. Orton slammed Jey onto the announce table as Riddle dodged an Uso Splash. Riddle connected with an RKO and celebrated with Randy Orton after the match to end the show.