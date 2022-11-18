WWE SmackDown Results, Takeaways (11/18/22): Road to Survivor Series, World Cup Tournament

WWE SmackDown airs live tonight from the XL Center in Hartford, Connecticut as the road to Survivor Series WarGames continues.

The final matches of the first round of the SmackDown World Cup goes down tonight as Mustafa Ali battles former Intercontinental Champion Ricochet. Sami Zayn makes his return tonight and will battle Butch in the tournament. Santos Escobar and Braun Strowman have already advanced to the second round.

The Brawling Brutes and The Bloodline are in the middle of a rivalry that could see the two squads battle at WarGames. Drew McIntyre has already aligned with the Brawling Brutes recently on the blue brand.

Ahead of her title match against Ronda Rousey at WWE Survivor Series WarGames, Shotzi will battle Shayna Baszler tonight on SmackDown.

