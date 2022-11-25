WWE SmackDown Results, Takeaways (11/25/22): Survivor Series Go-Home Show

WWE SmackDown airs live tonight from the Amica Mutual Pavilion in Providence, MA. It is the go-home show for WWE Survivor Series. The premium live event will air tomorrow night from the TD Garden in Boston, MA.

RAW Women’s Champion Bianca Belair will appear tonight to announce her final teammate for the women’s WarGames match at Survivor Series. Drew McIntyre and Sheamus will team up to face The Usos to determine which team has the advantage in the men’s WarGames match tomorrow night.

Braun Strowman is set to face Ricochet in the semifinals of the SmackDown World Cup. Butch and Santos Escobar will battle in the semifinals of the tournament as well.

Raquel Rodriguez and Shotzi will battle Ronda Rousey and Shayna Baszler in a tag team match. Rousey will defend the SmackDown Women’s Championship against Shotzi tomorrow night.

Our live coverage will begin right at showtime. Refresh this page during SmackDown for live updates and leave a comment below.