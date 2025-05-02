WWE SmackDown Returning to Two-Hour Format, Tentative Date Revealed

WWE SmackDown is reportedly moving back to two-hour format and now an update has emerged regarding when the change in runtime of the show could happen.

Earlier this year, an hour was added to WWE SmackDown runtime. While the company’s flagship show WWE Raw on Netflix has met with positive reactions, fans feel that quality of SmackDown has degraded due to the additional hour.

WWE SmackDown is currently a three-hour show. It was previously reported that an extra hour was added to the show as the USA Network didn’t have any programming for the 10-11 pm slot on Fridays and that the move would be temporary.

Reports suggest that the show will go back to its previous shorter length. A date has been also discussed when the change could occur and Dave Meltzer says it could be in June.

He has recently reported in Wrestling Observer Newsletter that while not a ‘hard date’, June 6 has been expected to be the date. He wrote:

“There has been talk that SmackDown goes back to two hours on (June 6), but that is not a hard date. It was expected at the end of May would be the move back. Company sources say the date isn’t etched in stone but they expected it will be finalized this week.”

WWE SmackDown currently airs on the USA Network in the United States and on Netflix internationally.