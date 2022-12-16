WWE SmackDown Results, Takeaways (12/16/22): Roman Reigns Returns, Two Title Matches

WWE SmackDown airs live tonight from the Allstate Arena in Chicago, Illinois.

Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns will be making his first appearance since The Bloodline‘s victory over The Brawling Brutes, Drew McIntyre, and Kevin Owens at Survivor Series.

On last week’s episode of SmackDown, The Usos defended the Undisputed Tag Team Championships against Butch and Sheamus of The Brawling Brutes. The Usos hit Butch with the 1D for the pinfall victory as Sami prevented Sheamus from breaking up the pinfall. Jey Uso then told Sami that he will want to look nice for The Tribal Chief’s return on this week’s edition SmackDown, hinting that Sami is in store for a special night.

The Tribal Chief took to Twitter and delivered a message to the WWE Universe ahead of his return.

Chicago!!!! Get ready to acknowledge your Tribal Chief and the greatness of The #Bloodline.



The undeniable best in the world and it’s not even close. ???@HeymanHustle @WWEUsos @WWESoloSikoa @SamiZayn pic.twitter.com/wdRPxJmndC — Roman Reigns (@WWERomanReigns) December 15, 2022

Two title matches have been announced for tonight’s show. Gunther will defend the Intercontinental Championship against SmackDown World Cup winner Ricochet. Damage CTRL will put the Women’s Tag Team Championships on the line against Tegan Nox and Liv Morgan.

The Viking Raiders, Hit Row, and Legada Del Fantasma will battle in a Triple Threat Tag Team match tonight as well.

