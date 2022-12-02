WWE SmackDown Results, Takeaways (12/2/22): Survivor Series Fallout, World Cup Finals

WWE SmackDown airs live tonight from the KeyBank Center in Buffalo, New York. It is the first episode of SmackDown following WWE Survivor Series WarGames this past Saturday night.

The finals of the SmackDown World Cup are set for tonight. Santos Escobar will battle Ricochet tonight to determine which superstar will earn an Intercontinental Championship match against Gunther.

Ricocchet defeated Braun Strowman last week in the World Cup tournament after Gunther interfered in the match. Gunther appears to be trying to avoid a clash with the Monster of All Monsters.

Our live coverage will begin alongside tonight’s episode of WWE SmackDown. Refresh this page during the show and leave a comment below!