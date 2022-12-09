WWE SmackDown Results, Takeaways (12/9/22): The Usos Defend Titles, Kurt Angle’s Birthday

WWE SmackDown airs live tonight from the PPG Paints Arena in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

The Usos are set to defend the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championships against Sheamus and Butch. Drew McIntyre was scheduled to be in the match but was not medically cleared to compete.

Shotzi will battle Shayna Baszler tonight on the blue brand. Shotzi battled Ronda Rousey for the SmackDown Women’s Championship at WWE Survivor Series WarGames but was forced to submit after being trapped in an armbar.

WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle will appear tonight to celebrate his 54th birthday in front of his hometown crowd.

