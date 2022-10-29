WWE SmackDown Spoilers: Airing November 4, 2022

Due to the crew flying overseas for Crown Jewel in Saudi Arabia, next week’s episode of WWE Friday Night SmackDown from the Enterprise Center in St. Louis, MO, was filmed after the October 28th show.

WWE SmackDown Spoilers

Here are the spoilers for next week (November 4), courtesy of F4Wonline.com:

Liv Morgan defeated Sonya Deville in a no disqualification match. Morgan kicked out of a powerbomb onto a pile of chairs, then won with a springboard facebuster on top of the chairs.

LA Knight defeated Ricochet. Knight hit on ring announcer Samantha Irvin before the match, causing Ricochet to attack him as she and Ricochet are in a relationship. Knight won after reversing Ricochet’s roll-up and grabbing the ropes for leverage.

The Usos cut a promo saying they will be the longest-reigning WWE Tag Team Champions after Crown Jewel. The New Day said that if The Usos retain, they will be waiting for them. The Brawling Brutes attacked the Usos, with Sami Zayn and Solo Sikoa coming in to even the odds. The Bloodline end up standing tall.

Shayna Baszler (with Ronda Rousey) defeated Natalya via submission.

Braun Strowman defeated five men picked by MVP. Strowman ended up repeatedly powerslamming MVP.

Gunther defeated Rey Mysterio to retain the Intercontinental Championship.