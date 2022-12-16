WWE Sources Trying to Claim Mandy Rose Requested her Release

Why was Mandy Rose released from WWE NXT this week? Well, it depends on who you ask.

Rose was released from the company on Wednesday, a day after losing the NXT Women’s Championship to Roxanne Perez.

The former champion was released after WWE learned of the NXFW content she has been sharing with subscribers of her website.

Request?

All signs have pointed to Rose being released against her wishes, but that’s not what some in WWE are trying to claim.

Some sources in the company are trying to put the story out that Rose requested her release two weeks ago, Fightful Select report.

Fightful added that they have not been given any indication that this claim is true.

Those close to Mandy Rose claim she was in good spirits at the NXT show Tuesday night, as well as immediately following the release.

It is believed that Rose will be just fine from a financial standpoint, given that she is earning more with her online content than as a WWE Superstar.

Toxic Attraction

Prior to her release, Rose had spent over a year as the leader of Toxic Attraction, aligning herself with Gigi Dolin and Jacy Jayne.

In their report, Fightful adds that the group had been considered several times for the main roster, and had impressed a lot of people of influence.

With that said, there were no active plans for the group to be called up to the main roster at the time of Rose’s release from the company.