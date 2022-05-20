WWE May Have Spoiled Outcome Of Tag Team Title Unification Match

The official Twitter account of WWEUK may have jumped the gun.

Tonight (May 20), a big title unification match is set for Friday Night SmackDown. It’ll be Raw Tag Team Champions RK-Bro taking on the SmackDown Tag Team Champions The Usos. This is being promoted as “Winner Take All.”

Hours before the big match occurs, WWE might have botched.

Undisputed Tag Team Champions Spoiled?

The official Facebook account of WWEUK made the following post, which was quickly deleted, appearing to reveal the outcome of tonight’s tag team title unification match:

This could have very well just been a “What If” post that didn’t get the green light but it has already got people talking.

Dave Meltzer of Wrestling Observer Newsletter had reported that WWE planned to go through with the tag team title unification match without actually unifying the titles. Bryan Alvarez speculated that if WWE does crown undisputed tag team champions, the reign will be short-lived.

