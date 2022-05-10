Update on Plans for The Usos vs. RK-Bro, Will There Be A WWE Tag Team Title Unification?

WWE is reportedly still planning on having a title unification match for the Raw and SmackDown Tag Team Championships but does not plan on unifying the titles.

At WrestleMania Backlash, SmackDown Tag Team Champions The Usos and Roman Reigns defeated Raw Tag Team Champions RK-Bro and Drew McIntyre in what was originally announced to be a tag title unification match.

It was later reported that WWE had always planned for a six-man tag at the Premium Live Event.

On this week’s Raw, Randy Orton and Riddle said they will still unify the titles and will appear on this Friday’s SmackDown.

Speaking on Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer said WWE is building to a title unification match, but this will not actually see one team hold both titles (via WrestleTalk).

“They are going to do the match, but as of right now, and I was also told this can change, but, they are not planning on actually unifying the titles.” Dave Meltzer

Meltzer speculated that WWE could use a DQ finish to avoid unifying the titles in a title unification match.

WWE’s Empty Promises

Brock Lesnar had been advertised for WrestleMania Backlash but never booked for the show, in one of the growing number of broken promises by the company.

Should WWE go through with this plan, not unifying the titles would be the latest in a string of empty promises by the promotion.

Before WrestleMania Backlash, it had been announced that the titles would be unified despite WWE never having any plans to do that at the time.

WrestleMania Backlash had featured promotional material of Brock Lesnar, who not only did not appear at last Sunday’s event but had never been booked for the show.

Lesnar had been featured prominently in posters for the show before WrestleMania 38, to not give away that he was going to lose to Roman Reigns at the two-night April event.

During this same edition of Wrestling Observer Radio, Meltzer stated that while Roman Reigns has been confirmed for upcoming Premium Live Events including Money in the Bank, Summerslam, and Clash in the Castle, there’s no guarantee he’ll appear.